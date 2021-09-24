Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver shortage forces Xplore Dundee to cut bus services

By Neil Henderson
September 24 2021, 5.16pm Updated: September 24 2021, 5.17pm
Xplore Dundee is facing a shortage of drivers.
Xplore Dundee says it is having to cut some services because of a shortage of bus drivers.

The operator has announced it will make temporary timetable changes from Monday October 4, which will result in reduced frequency of some services.

The company says it is working hard to try and minimise disruption for customers.

It comes on the same day that a shortage of HGV drivers led to concerns over the availability of fuel – while there have also been issues over the supply of carbon dioxide.

Christine McGlasson, managing director of Xplore Dundee.

Christine McGlasson, Xplore managing director, said: “There are various reasons for this industry-wide issue, including the ongoing challenges of Covid and self-isolation.

“[There are] issues with DVLA and recruitment, and a natural turnover of the workforce, compounded by stiff competition for driving jobs across various sectors, not least the haulage sector which is facing its own shortages.

“We are very reluctantly changing the frequency of some of our services in order to try and improve reliability across the network.

‘This is a short-term measure’

“We believe it is vital, above all, to ensure that our customers can rely on our service to get them to where they need to go as scheduled.

“I want to emphasise that this is a short-term measure and we hope to restore full frequencies as soon as the situation stabilises.”

The firm says passengers can find updated timetable information on its website and app, or at its travel centre.

