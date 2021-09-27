From Russia with love: Dundee train station compared to building 5,000 miles away

The designer of Dundee train station admits it is “really strange” to have his structure compared to a new building more than 5,000 miles away in Russia.

A media report on the new building in Barnaul, the regional capital of Altai Krai in Russia, says the property there is “similar” to the station in Dundee.

The building is a commercial property being built by businessman Konstantin Gudkov.

It is unclear what the link is between the Dundee building and the Russian one, but Alta Press says the two curved structures are similar.

The newspaper report says: “From the outside, the object looks unusual. It stands out as a bright spot against the background of the surrounding buildings.

“The white façade with narrow rectangular windows is already complemented by light brown inserts and a low tower of the same colour.

“It is designed in the form of a semi-amphitheater and with its outlines resembles an updated version of Dundee railway station in Scotland.”

Ric Russell designed Dundee train station, which opened in 2018.

While he does not think the two buildings are all that similar, the architect is pleased that people in Russia are familiar enough with his design to link the two.

Mr Russell told The Courier: “It’s really strange that somewhere in Russia, someone is familiar enough to see that building and relate it to Dundee rail station.

“We are always looking at buildings from across the world in the architectural press.

“It quite nice to know someone in Russia is aware of it.”

The Russian connection

Mr Russell says it is not the first building of his buildings to have Russian links.

He said: “There’s a strange connection. When we did the Dundee Rep in the 80s, there was a review by the architectural press and they concluded the style was influenced by Russian constructivism.”

But Mr Russell, part of Dundee architecture practice Nicol Russell Studios, says that at the time, he wasn’t even sure what Russian constructivism was.

He added: “I took some time to figure that out, and I could see why they might think that.”