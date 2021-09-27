Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From Russia with love: Dundee train station compared to building 5,000 miles away

By Alasdair Clark
September 27 2021, 12.19pm Updated: September 27 2021, 12.52pm
Dundee train station and the city of Barnaul
5,000 miles from Dundee, a building in Russia has been compared to Dundee train station

The designer of Dundee train station admits it is “really strange” to have his structure compared to a new building more than 5,000 miles away in Russia.

A media report on the new building in Barnaul, the regional capital of Altai Krai in Russia, says the property there is “similar” to the station in Dundee.

The building is a commercial property being built by businessman Konstantin Gudkov.

It is unclear what the link is between the Dundee building and the Russian one, but Alta Press says the two curved structures are similar.

The newspaper report says: “From the outside, the object looks unusual. It stands out as a bright spot against the background of the surrounding buildings.

“The white façade with narrow rectangular windows is already complemented by light brown inserts and a low tower of the same colour.

“It is designed in the form of a semi-amphitheater and with its outlines resembles an updated version of Dundee railway station in Scotland.”

Ric Russell designed Dundee train station, which opened in 2018.

Dundee Train Station
The train station has been compared to a building in Russia.

While he does not think the two buildings are all that similar, the architect is pleased that people in Russia are familiar enough with his design to link the two.

Mr Russell told The Courier: “It’s really strange that somewhere in Russia, someone is familiar enough to see that building and relate it to Dundee rail station.

“We are always looking at buildings from across the world in the architectural press.

“It quite nice to know someone in Russia is aware of it.”

The Russian connection

Mr Russell says it is not the first building of his buildings to have Russian links.

He said: “There’s a strange connection. When we did the Dundee Rep in the 80s, there was a review by the architectural press and they concluded the style was influenced by Russian constructivism.”

Ric Russell’s design of Dundee Rep was compared to Russian architecture 40 years ago.

But Mr Russell, part of Dundee architecture practice Nicol Russell Studios, says that at the time, he wasn’t even sure what Russian constructivism was.

He added: “I took some time to figure that out, and I could see why they might think that.”

