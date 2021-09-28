‘It’s not right tearing it down’: Dundonians hope church can be saved from demolition

Residents living near a historic Dundee church hope the building can be saved from demolition.

Craigiebank Church is to be demolished after it was found to be in a “dangerous condition” and could be at risk of collapsing.

Dundee City Council has approved plans to raze the B-listed building and adjoining hall to clear the site for redevelopment.

Those living near the church, which sits at the junction of Greendykes Road and Craigie Drive, are now concerned about what could replace the B-listed building if it is removed.

As they reflected on the church’s historical connection with the area, they say they hope the building and the adjacent hall could still be put to some community use.

‘It could still be an asset for the area’

Marie Baxter, who lives near the church, feels there could be an alternative purpose for the building.

She added: “It has been there a long-time and ideally I would like to see the whole thing staying up.

“We have been made aware in the past that it could make way for luxury flats but that has been rumbling on for a few years now.”

The 71-year-old added: “There has been a number of community groups and other organisations that used the hall in the past and it could still be an asset for the area.

“A big issue with any change would be the need for parking on the site, the streets around here are already quite busy.”

‘It’s not right tearing it down’

Neighbour Katie Hassett added: “When I read stories of folk getting married in the building it was quite sad thinking it was going to be getting torn down.

“It’s not right tearing it down, it was still busy with other groups such as the Brownies and Beavers pre-covid.

“I know its been described as being in a dangerous condition but its hard to imagine that looking at it from the outside.

“If the building has to be demolished it would be great to convert the area into a community garden.

“There is a lot of older residents and it would be great for them to have a garden space to sit at.”

‘Sad to see it go’

Residents Lorraine and Brian McIntosh raised concerns about an increase of traffic to the site after redevelopment.

Lorraine, 75, added: “We will be sad to see it go but we weren’t surprised by the news.

“One of our daughters met her husband at a wedding there 25 years ago and there will be a lot of people who have memories connected to the church.

“I can’t see there being any viability for a commercial premises on the site given the amenities that are already on offer nearby on the Kingsway.

“To be at the stage where demolition has been approved you feel there is something in the pipeline.”

Brian added: “Just prior to the pandemic the hall was being used for community groups and small events so there was still some use for it.

“If there is a housing development to come onto the site there may need to be some review of the road system in the area.”

Both Historic Environment Scotland and The General Trustees, the property holding arm of the Church of Scotland were in support of the demolition application.