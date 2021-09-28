Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘It’s not right tearing it down’: Dundonians hope church can be saved from demolition

By James Simpson
September 28 2021, 4.54pm Updated: September 29 2021, 9.04am
Craigiebank Church.

Residents living near a historic Dundee church hope the building can be saved from demolition.

Craigiebank Church is to be demolished after it was found to be in a “dangerous condition” and could be at risk of collapsing.

Dundee City Council has approved plans to raze the B-listed building and adjoining hall to clear the site for redevelopment.

Craigiebank Church, Greendykes Road, Dundee.

Those living near the church, which sits at the junction of Greendykes Road and Craigie Drive, are now concerned about what could replace the B-listed building if it is removed.

As they reflected on the church’s historical connection with the area, they say they hope the building and the adjacent hall could still be put to some community use.

‘It could still be an asset for the area’

Marie Baxter, who lives near the church, feels there could be an alternative purpose for the building.

She added: “It has been there a long-time and ideally I would like to see the whole thing staying up.

“We have been made aware in the past that it could make way for luxury flats but that has been rumbling on for a few years now.”

Marie Baxter hoped the building wouldn’t been demolished.

The 71-year-old added: “There has been a number of community groups and other organisations that used the hall in the past and it could still be an asset for the area.

“A big issue with any change would be the need for parking on the site, the streets around here are already quite busy.”

‘It’s not right tearing it down’

Neighbour Katie Hassett added: “When I read stories of folk getting married in the building it was quite sad thinking it was going to be getting torn down.

“It’s not right tearing it down, it was still busy with other groups such as the Brownies and Beavers pre-covid.

“I know its been described as being in a dangerous condition but its hard to imagine that looking at it from the outside.

“If the building has to be demolished it would be great to convert the area into a community garden.

“There is a lot of older residents and it would be great for them to have a garden space to sit at.”

‘Sad to see it go’

Residents Lorraine and Brian McIntosh raised concerns about an increase of traffic to the site after redevelopment.

Lorraine, 75, added: “We will be sad to see it go but we weren’t surprised by the news.

“One of our daughters met her husband at a wedding there 25 years ago and there will be a lot of people who have memories connected to the church.

“I can’t see there being any viability for a commercial premises on the site given the amenities that are already on offer nearby on the Kingsway.

“To be at the stage where demolition has been approved you feel there is something in the pipeline.”

Brian added: “Just prior to the pandemic the hall was being used for community groups and small events so there was still some use for it.

“If there is a housing development to come onto the site there may need to be some review of the road system in the area.”

Both Historic Environment Scotland and The General Trustees, the property holding arm of the Church of Scotland were in support of the demolition application.

More from The Courier