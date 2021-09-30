Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Controversial e-bike rack in Dundee’s West End to be moved as council accepts court decision

By James Simpson
September 30 2021, 10.29am Updated: September 30 2021, 10.29am
Residents on Blackness Avenue, including David Mulligan, objected to the bike rack.

A controversial e-bike docking station in Dundee’s West End is set to be moved after residents challenged a planning decision by the city council.

Locals were unhappy at the approval of the bike rack on Blackness Avenue.

Home owner David Mulligan raised money and took the council to court over the case, where Lord Weir concluded that there had been a “procedural failure in the planning process”.

David Mulligan with a sign outside his home protesting against the bike station.

The Courier understands the local authority is not planning to appeal the decision and the bike station will now be moved.

Mr Mulligan – who insists he is supportive of the health benefits of e-bikes – said: “The planners sent me an email and told me they won’t be appealing the decision and the rack will be relocated.

“I haven’t been given a date as to when this will happen but I’ve been assured they’ve been liaising with the company who provided the bikes.

“I was always in support of the bikes but just questioned the proximity of this particular station just outside our homes.

E-bikes by the River Tay. Photo supplied by Embark Dundee.

“I really hoped that it didn’t come to the stage of having to go to court to get this rectified but I’m delighted we’ve won.

“At present the bike rack is still operational, they’ve even put more bikes in it recently.

“It only took them a day to install so I can’t see why it would take too long to remove it.

“Lord Weir had concluded there was a ‘procedural failure in the planning process’ so I’m not sure how it can keep running at the moment from this location.”

Messages of support from locals

He added: “We’ve had lots of messages of support from people who live in the area, who were also unhappy about the location of the site.

“Some of the other neighbours were telling us folk were forced to keep their blinds down all the time because people using the e-bike station could look directly in.

“People have dubbed it the ‘David versus Goliath’ case and said well done for challenging the decision.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

