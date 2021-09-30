Controversial e-bike rack in Dundee’s West End to be moved as council accepts court decision

A controversial e-bike docking station in Dundee’s West End is set to be moved after residents challenged a planning decision by the city council.

Locals were unhappy at the approval of the bike rack on Blackness Avenue.

Home owner David Mulligan raised money and took the council to court over the case, where Lord Weir concluded that there had been a “procedural failure in the planning process”.

The Courier understands the local authority is not planning to appeal the decision and the bike station will now be moved.

Mr Mulligan – who insists he is supportive of the health benefits of e-bikes – said: “The planners sent me an email and told me they won’t be appealing the decision and the rack will be relocated.

“I haven’t been given a date as to when this will happen but I’ve been assured they’ve been liaising with the company who provided the bikes.

“I was always in support of the bikes but just questioned the proximity of this particular station just outside our homes.

“I really hoped that it didn’t come to the stage of having to go to court to get this rectified but I’m delighted we’ve won.

“At present the bike rack is still operational, they’ve even put more bikes in it recently.

“It only took them a day to install so I can’t see why it would take too long to remove it.

“Lord Weir had concluded there was a ‘procedural failure in the planning process’ so I’m not sure how it can keep running at the moment from this location.”

Messages of support from locals

He added: “We’ve had lots of messages of support from people who live in the area, who were also unhappy about the location of the site.

“Some of the other neighbours were telling us folk were forced to keep their blinds down all the time because people using the e-bike station could look directly in.

“People have dubbed it the ‘David versus Goliath’ case and said well done for challenging the decision.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.