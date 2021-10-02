Dundee mum’s heartbreak as son, 13, diagnosed with leukaemia after eye infection

A Dundee mum has spoken of her heartbreak after her 13-year-old son’s eye infection turned out to be leukaemia.

Bobby McGuinnis was given his leukaemia diagnosis after falling ill with repeated viral infections which never seemed to clear up.

Concerned by the bouts of illness after he was previously fit and healthy, Bobby’s mum, Stacey Moran, asked for further tests to be done.

“It all started with an eye infection and it just kind of progressed with more viral infections,” she said.

“He would have a really high temperature and I just couldn’t get it to come down, so we had numerous visits to the doctor.

“The more it went on, after about three weeks, I was just getting more concerned because he was constantly tired and complaining about sore legs.”

She initially thought 13-year-old Bobby, a keen footballer before he fell ill, might be suffering from anaemia.

But after she asked the doctor for further tests, Bobby was diagnosed with leukaemia by experts at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Mother’s instinct

Stacey said: “Bobby was never an unwell child, only ever the wee bug here and there, with it just going on and on something was just telling me there was something more to it, I can’t explain it.

“I just never in a million years thought it would be this.

“He was just diagnosed in May this year and he is looking at around three years of treatment.”

Since his diagnosis, Bobby has received a Regimen-B treatment which uses chemotherapy drugs, steroids and other medicines to rid his b

ody of leukaemia cells.

“We were in Edinburgh for six weeks whilst he received that fairly intense treatment,” Stacey said.

She explained that once that was complete a bone marrow test was conducted which showed Bobby’s leukaemia cells were still quite high.

“His leukaemia cells were still high, so they’ve had to put him on an even more intense treatment. We’re awaiting results in the hope he can stay on this treatment,” Bobby’s mum added.

The treatment has been hard for Bobby, and his mum, who says she has hated watching him go from a healthy child to one experiencing the gruelling side effects of chemotherapy.

“It’s horrible, and it’s heartbreaking to watch and not be able to do anything about it,” Stacey added.

But the costs for the family have also hit hard, which expensive travel back and forward from Dundee to Edinburgh, alongside other expenses during long stays.

After hearing about Bobby’s story, a local group set up during lockdown to live stream music decided to host a fundraiser.

So far more than £2,000 has been raised for the family, but the group, known as “Jim The Janny’s Virtual Bar“, are now planning a Halloween event at the Ambassador Bar in Dundee.

Musician Billy Dunn explained the group had organised a full day of live entertainment from 2pm until closing time on October 31.

Stacey said the group’s support and fundraising had meant the world to her and Bobby.

“The travelling back and forward is costly, we were there for nearly six weeks and it costs a fortune, so everything helps,” she said.

Stacey added: “Last week I managed to take him for a day of crazy golf before his bone marrow test and he loved it. He had a great day.

“For the first time since May it actually felt like a normal day, just like a day out rather than going to hospitals.

“I am always getting messages from friends and family, with people getting in touch and seeing how they can help.”

Fundraiser tickets available online

Billy, who is helping to organise the fundraiser, said he wanted to raise the money so Bobby could have some fun.

“Our main aim for the event and raising these funds is so Bobby can use the money raised to do things when he has good days that can make ‘happy memories’, rather than him only remembering the hospitals and the feeling ill,” he said.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be bought online.