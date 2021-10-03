Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘They fell out, so he married me instead!’: Dundee couple celebrate 60 years of marriage with friends and family

By Emma O'Neill
October 3 2021, 9.34am
Anne and Derak Jeffery celebrate 60 years of marriage. Supplied

“He turned up to the pictures with this lovely suit on and this red tie and I always remember that,” said a Dundee woman on her 60th wedding anniversary.

Anne and Derak Jeffery first met at Christmas time in 1960.

Derak had come up from England as he was due to marry one of Anne’s neighbours.

Anne and Derak wedding
Anne and Derak have four sons together. Supplied

“But they fell out and so he married me instead,” Anne said, laughing.

She added: “She was a lovely lady and we still keep in touch. Her parents even came to our wedding.”

Anne, who was a telephonist in Menzies, said she and Derak first properly met when he joined her and a group of friends first footing.

“You know what it’s like,” she said.

“Him and his mates wanted to come round with us doing our first footing.

“We said no, no you ain’t coming with us. But they tagged along with us anyway and we got married the following September.”

First date

Anne said she still remembers the first time she met up with Derak as a couple.

“We’d go on the Monday night to the pictures and always just wait to see who’d turn up to see who you were going with,” she recalled.

“You know what’s stupid? He turned up with this lovely suit on and this red tie and I always remember that.

“It’s the daft things.”

Derak wore a red bow tie to the couple’s diamond wedding anniversary as a tribute to their first date.

Anne and Derak 60th wedding
The couple were surrounded by family and friends during their anniversary. Supplied

Anne said she didn’t think Derak actually proposed in the traditional way.

“We used to speak about getting married. My friends and I played in the McLean’s ladies pipe band at the time.

“They used to ask him when are you two getting married. Things were different back in those days.”

She continued: “But I remember we were in this cafe we used to go to, up the Perth Road, and we had been talking about marriage.

“And he said to me ‘You put money in that Jukebox and you’ll find out when’.

“The song that came on was I’ll Be With You in Apple Blossom Time.”

Meet me in the church

The couple agreed a date of September 23, 1961, and were married at the Mid Craigie church.

“We had a white wedding,” Anne recalled. “There was only 21 of us there, as that’s all we could afford. But we had all we wanted.”

The couple, who moved in to a room and kitchen in North Wellington Street, said there was little time to celebrate the marriage.

“We had the wedding on the Saturday and went right back to work on the Monday,” she said.

To celebrate 60 years of marriage, the couple held a party with 50 of their closest friends and family, including their four sons and 10 grandchildren.

Anne and Derak 60th wedding
The couple say they are grateful for what they have achieved in life. Supplied

“I can’t believe it’s been 60 years,” she added.

“I don’t think I’m an emotional person, but I can’t believe it’s been 60 years together.

“Derak always jokes that he worked away for 25 years and he always says ‘That’s why we’ve been together so long, I’ve worked away for half of it!'”.

Anne said the best advice for a long marriage is “not to want too much, too fast”.

She added: “When we were young we had nothing at all and I think you’ve just got to stick with it.

“I’ve spoken to kids today and they say oh we’re getting married and if it doesn’t work out we can divorce – it’s a terrible attitude to have.

“We could have all walked away, especially when the kids were younger and we had nothing, but you’ve just got to get on with it.”