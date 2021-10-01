Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Art exhibition at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens celebrates Black History Month

By Amie Flett
October 1 2021, 2.38pm Updated: October 1 2021, 2.40pm
Text-based art exhibition at Slessor Gardens.

A text-based art exhibition has been installed at Slessor Gardens to commemorate Black History month.

Dundee artist Claire Yspol has created a public art exhibition called ‘A Lyrical Bibliography’, as part of an effort to highlight contributions to the city by black and ethnic minorities.

The project consists of more than 30 text-based designed posters which refer to other exhibitions, essays, poems, podcasts and more by black artists who have inspired artist Claire’s work.

Artist Claire Yspol text-based art exhibition at Slessor Gardens.

Claire described her work on her website, saying: “A Lyrical Bibliography foregrounds the intellectual and artistic vision of black creators.

“Making this text-based art project was an opportunity for me to engage more deeply with the work of some of the black writers, designers, thinkers, and artists I admire.

“A Lyrical Bibliography consists of 30+ intriguing titles referring to equally intriguing exhibitions, essays, poems, podcasts, and more – many of which are available online.

“As an aggregate, these titles become a poetic text of sorts. This ‘text’ can also be used as a resource to find works by black creators to reflect on, as well as, be inspired by.”

The exhibition will run until the end of October.

The exhibition is run by Sharing Not Hoarding, a public art project located at Dundee’s waterfront development, where they aim to raise awareness of Black History Month in Dundee.

It will run until the end of October.

Last year, a similar exhibition at Slessor Gardens called A BREAdTH Apart was destroyed by vandals in what was suspected to be a racially motivated attack.

The previous exhibition was designed by artist Sekai Machache, who called the vandalism a “kick in the teeth” as the attack took place during Black History Month.

‘Wake-up call’

The attack sparked questions of a “wake-up call” for Dundee.

It came after vandals targetted another one of Sekai’s public exhibitions in the city and after a mural of George Floyd, whose death in the US sparked a renewed awareness of the Black Lives Matter Movement, was defaced last summer.

Sekai Machache’s display was torn down.

This year’s exhibition comes as Dundee city councils’s response to issues raised by the Black Lives Matter movement after it sparked the creation of a Black History Working Group.

The group aims to explore different approaches and perspective on black culture, along with its relationship to Dundee today.

Later, the group hope to create a permanent display in the McManus Galleries which will explore the city’s involvement in slavery.

Dundee residents welcome ambitious council Christmas plans

More from The Courier