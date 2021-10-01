Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 200 vehicles clamped across Dundee area in major September tax crackdown

By James Simpson
October 1 2021, 4.10pm Updated: October 1 2021, 4.11pm
Vehicles clamped in Dundee.

Hundreds of vehicles have been clamped on the streets of Dundee and its surrounding area as part of a major crackdown.

The DVLA has targeted more than 200 vehicles during a four-week enforcement campaign.

A vehicle clamped on Arthur Street on the Hilltown, Dundee.

A spokeswoman for the vehicle licensing agency said it clamped 228 vehicles across the DD1 to DD6 postcodes – which also encompasses parts of Angus and Fife.

The enforcement action was carried out by the NSL, the DVLA’s “national wheel clamping contractor”.

Dozens of people across Dundee confirmed they had seen vehicles on Dens Road, Rosefield Street and Byron Street which had been clamped in recent days.

Many of the vehicles may be impounded as a result of the enforcement action.

£100 release fee

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “We operate a comprehensive package of measures to ensure that vehicle tax is convenient to pay but very hard to avoid.

“It is right that we take action against those who don’t tax their vehicles and then drive them otherwise it wouldn’t be fair to those who do the right thing.”

Owners of the clamped vehicles will have to pay a release fee of £100 and, if they can’t show the vehicle has been taxed, a surety fee of £160.

A picture of a vehicle clamped within the Asda Milton store in Dundee.

The surety fee is refunded if the motorist is able to prove that the vehicle has been taxed within 15 days of its release.

DVLA say vehicles are impounded if the fee is not paid within 24 hours of a vehicle being clamped.

The release fee then rises to £200 — along with a storage fee of £21 per day.

