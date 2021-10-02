Police appeal for missing Castle Huntly prisoner

Police are appealing for information to help them trace a Castle Huntly prisoner who has gone missing while on home leave.

James Stewart, was reported missing on October 1, from an address in Glasgow.

Mr Stewart is said not to be a risk to the public.

Home leave

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information to help trace 24-year-old James Stewart, a convicted prisoner who has been reported missing from an address in Glasgow, after having been on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly.

“He was reported missing to Police at 2.35pm on Friday, October 1.

“It is believed that Stewart has connections in the area of Glasgow. He is not deemed to be a risk to anyone and poses no wider community risk.”

Description

The spokesman said that Stewart is described as 6ft in height, average build, short brown hair, brown eyes with a small scar to his left eyebrow, wearing black framed glasses.

If seen, members of the public should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1819 of Friday, October 1, 2021.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.