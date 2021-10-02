Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Police appeal for missing Castle Huntly prisoner

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 2 2021, 2.28pm Updated: October 2 2021, 2.59pm
James Stewart has gone missing while on home leave from Castle Huntly.

Police are appealing for information to help them trace a Castle Huntly prisoner who has gone missing while on home leave.

James Stewart, was reported missing on October 1, from an address in Glasgow.

Mr Stewart is said not to be a risk to the public.

Home leave

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information to help trace 24-year-old James Stewart, a convicted prisoner who has been reported missing from an address in Glasgow, after having been on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly.

“He was reported missing to Police at 2.35pm on Friday, October 1.

“It is believed that Stewart has connections in the area of Glasgow. He is not deemed to be a risk to anyone and poses no wider community risk.”

Description

The spokesman said that Stewart is described as 6ft in height, average build, short brown hair, brown eyes with a small scar to his left eyebrow, wearing black framed glasses.

If seen, members of the public should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1819 of Friday, October 1, 2021.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.