Man charged after claims he pretended to be taxi driver to lure woman

A man has been charged following an incident in which it is alleged he pretended to be a taxi driver and tried to lure a woman into his car.

The incident is said to have happened in the Kirk Lane area of the Dundee, close to the back entrance to the Wellgate car park just off the East Marketgait last Thursday .

The man is alleged to have approached the woman and offered to give her a lift.

It is understood the woman and another person were able to contact police who attended.

Woman was offered a lift

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to the Kirk Lane area of Dundee on Thursday, September 30, following a concern that a man was pretending to be a taxi service, and had offered a woman a lift.

“A man has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”