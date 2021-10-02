Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Man charged after claims he pretended to be taxi driver to lure woman

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 2 2021, 3.22pm Updated: October 2 2021, 3.39pm
Kirk Lane, Dundee where a man is alleged to have pretended to be a taxi driver to try to lure a woman into his vehicle

A man has been charged following an incident in which it is alleged he pretended to be a taxi driver and tried to lure a woman into his car.

The incident is said to have happened in the Kirk Lane area of the Dundee, close to the back entrance to the Wellgate car park just off the East Marketgait last Thursday .

The man is alleged to have approached the woman and offered to give her a lift.

It is understood the woman and another person were able to contact police who attended.

Woman was offered a lift

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to the Kirk Lane area of Dundee on Thursday, September 30, following a concern that a man was pretending to be a taxi service, and had offered a woman a lift.

“A man has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”