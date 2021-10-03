Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘Black mould has given my disabled son emphysema’ says Dundee dad after being abandoned by landlord

By Emma O'Neill
October 3 2021, 7.26am
Hollie, Jaime Bailey and Wayne Bailey have been abandoned by their landlord. Steve Brown / DCT Media

“My disabled son is starting to develop emphysema due to the damp in my house.”

Those are the words of a Dundee dad who has been fighting his absentee landlord for almost three years to repair the property he is in.

Wayne Bailey has shelled out thousands of pounds of his own money trying to get rid of mould which he says is affecting his children’s health.

Wayne's electric box
Wayne said no electrician would touch the electrical wiring in his home. Steve Brown / DCT Media

But he claims he’s effectively trapped in an unsafe house where it’s difficult to breathe.

“My landlord got emphysema and he’s in quite a bad state,” he said.

“So he decided about two or three years ago to get rid of all his houses.

The landlord has pretty much checked out, he’s essentially abandoned us.”

Wayne Bailey.

“He tried to evict me to get us out because there was no other way to get me out because the council wouldn’t give me a house.

“But the council found a way to circumvent it because he hadn’t signed something right in the original contract.

“So he wasn’t able to get me to leave.

Wayne Bailey
The walls of the bathroom are crumbling due to the dampness. Steve Brown / DCT Media

“Instead, he’s effectively ditched us and I don’t get any repairs or anything.

“I get a guy coming around to check the gas once a year and that is it. I do my own repairs.

“I’ve spent thousands and thousands of pounds doing my own repairs.”

He added: “I paid about £700 to have a guy come in and damp seal the wall twice and it’s already coming through.”

Abandoned by landlord

Wayne and his two disabled children share the house, which is riddled with damp, black mould, exposed water pipes and unsafe electrical wiring.

Despite this, the council say his home is “isn’t below tolerable standards”.

 

He added that he has also raised a complaint with Dundee City Council about the housing surveyor, after they were “condescending and argumentative” during the inspection.

Wayne himself also suffers from emphysema, worsened due to the dampness in the house.

Wayne bailey bedroom
The dampness is already coming back through after the wall was ‘treated’. Steve Brown / DCT Media

“I can’t sleep in my bedroom very well because I end up not really being able to breath,” he said.

“I smoke so we’ve always been putting it down to that obviously.

“But the rooms have accelerated it and now my son is 16-years-old and he’s having the same problems.”

He added: “The landlord has pretty much checked out, he’s essentially abandoned us.

“I don’t even have his number anymore.”

On council housing list

Wayne said he has now been on Dundee City Council’s housing list for over five years.

“I’ve got two disabled children that aren’t meant to be sharing a room,” he said.

“That was five years ago they got a letter from the doctors saying that.

“It started off that they weren’t able to share because they are both disabled.

Wayne bailey black mould
Wayne and his family are trapped in the home. Steve Brown / DCT Media

“Now they shouldn’t be sharing because one of them is an adult. It’s gone on that long that he’s now 16 and still sharing a room.”

He added: “We’ve got letters from the doctors and schools, both saying the children must have their own rooms and the council hasn’t budged on that whatsoever.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Given the information previously provided, we would urge Mr Bailey to contact our Lettings Centre to discuss any changes to his housing application or to review his situation.”

The Courier was unable to contact Wayne’s landlord.