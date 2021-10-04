Shed Seven in Dundee: 90s stars announce ‘intimate’ city gig

Britpop legends Shed Seven have announced they are coming to Dundee for an “intimate” show ahead of their UK tour.

The band will perform a warm-up gig at Fat Sam’s Live on November 22, followed by Inverness Ironworks a day later.

Both gigs are to be used as preparation ahead of a string of sell-out dates across the UK for their greatest hits tour, including two shows at the Barrowland in Glasgow.

Support for both warm up gigs will be provided by rising stars of the indie music scene, Shambolics, who hail from Kirkcaldy.

Posting on their Twitter page, the Fife band say they are “excited” to be performing at the shows.

Famed for a number of hits during the 1990s, including Going for Gold, Chasing Rainbows and On Standby, Shed Seven have a loyal army of fans in Scotland.

The group formed at the start of the 90s in York, scoring 15 top-40 hits that decade, and split up in 2003, before reforming a few years later.

In August they announced that both drummer Alan Leach, and guitar and keyboard player Joe Johnson, are stepping down from their roles.

In an announcement the band said: “We remain good friends and respect their decisions.

“We would like to thank them both for the many years they have spent playing with the band and wish them all the best.

“Rick, Paul and Tom remain fully committed to Shed Seven and Shedcember 2021 and are looking forward to rehearsals, taking the show on the road and then seeing what lies beyond.”

The group later confirmed their replacements for the upcoming tour.

The announcement follows recent appearances at Fat Sam’s by fellow 90s stars Manic Street Preachers and Texas.

The latter, fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, have announced they are returning to the city next year to play the Caird Hall.