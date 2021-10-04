Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shed Seven in Dundee: 90s stars announce ‘intimate’ city gig

By Neil Henderson
October 4 2021, 2.25pm Updated: October 4 2021, 5.16pm
Shed Seven are heading for Dundee. Photo by Dan Reid/Shutterstock.

Britpop legends Shed Seven have announced they are coming to Dundee for an “intimate” show ahead of their UK tour.

The band will perform a warm-up gig at Fat Sam’s Live on November 22, followed by Inverness Ironworks a day later.

Both gigs are to be used as preparation ahead of a string of sell-out dates across the UK for their greatest hits tour, including two shows at the Barrowland in Glasgow.

Support for both warm up gigs will be provided by rising stars of the indie music scene, Shambolics, who hail from Kirkcaldy.

Posting on their Twitter page, the Fife band say they are “excited” to be performing at the shows.

Famed for a number of hits during the 1990s, including Going for Gold, Chasing Rainbows and On Standby, Shed Seven have a loyal army of fans in Scotland.

The group formed at the start of the 90s in York, scoring 15 top-40 hits that decade, and split up in 2003, before reforming a few years later.

In August they announced that both drummer Alan Leach, and guitar and keyboard player Joe Johnson, are stepping down from their roles.

Shed Seven lead singer Rick Witter holding a microphone while performing at the 2021 Isle of Wight Festival.
Shed Seven singer Rick Witter performing at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival. Photo: Dan Reid/Shutterstock.

In an announcement the band said: “We remain good friends and respect their decisions.

“We would like to thank them both for the many years they have spent playing with the band and wish them all the best.

“Rick, Paul and Tom remain fully committed to Shed Seven and Shedcember 2021 and are looking forward to rehearsals, taking the show on the road and then seeing what lies beyond.”

The group later confirmed their replacements for the upcoming tour.

The announcement follows recent appearances at Fat Sam’s by fellow 90s stars Manic Street Preachers and Texas.

The latter, fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, have announced they are returning to the city next year to play the Caird Hall.