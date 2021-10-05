Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee women contribute to one-and-a-half-mile-long scarf to raise awareness of climate change

By Emma O'Neill
October 5 2021, 8.08am Updated: October 5 2021, 8.23am
Dundee members of Soroptimist north showed their panels off outside the V&A. Supplied

A group of Dundee women have helped stitch a one-and-a-half-mile-long scarf, to raise awareness of climate change at COP26.

Members of Soroptimist Scotland (SI) north have stitched 30 panels for the scarf, which will be on display at the Glasgow climate change conference.

Scotland north has members in Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee, and Inverness.

Scarf panels
The panels will be used in a mile and a half long scarf. Supplied

Janice Wilson, the programme action chair for SI north said the group was looking for a project relating to the climate conference when they discovered Stitches for Survival.

She said: “We decided that the best idea was to join with Stitches.

“They were already going to Cop26 and wanted to make 1.5 miles of scarf to take to Glasgow in November and we thought we would take part in that.”

Scarf panels
The scarf will be a mile and a half long to represent the Paris Agreement. Supplied

One and a half mile long scarf

Stitches for Survival are creating the mile-and-a-half-long scarf to represent the Paris Agreement decision to try and limit global warming to 1.5C.

Janice added: “We asked members if they would be interested in around late July or early August.

“It had to be 60cm by 100cm panel and all these panels would be sent to Stitches for Survival and they’re going to stitch them together in to a one-and-a-half-mile scarf.

“I’m delighted – we’ve only got six clubs in Scotland north and five of them took part, and we sent 30 panels, which we’re delighted with.”

All one-and-a-half miles of scarf will be on display in Glasgow Green during the conference, which takes place in November.

The panels will eventually be made into blankets for refugees and the homeless. Supplied

Once finished, Stitches will re-purpose the panels as blankets.

Janice said: “They will be making the panels into blankets for refugees and the homeless, so they won’t just be thrown out after COP26.”

She added: “That’s what sold me on the project because if you’re going to knit, you want some good use afterwards, as there’s some lovely knitted stuff there.

“So they’re going to the refugee community and the homeless, which there are plenty of in Glasgow.”