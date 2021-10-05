Dundee women contribute to one-and-a-half-mile-long scarf to raise awareness of climate change

A group of Dundee women have helped stitch a one-and-a-half-mile-long scarf, to raise awareness of climate change at COP26.

Members of Soroptimist Scotland (SI) north have stitched 30 panels for the scarf, which will be on display at the Glasgow climate change conference.

Scotland north has members in Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee, and Inverness.

Janice Wilson, the programme action chair for SI north said the group was looking for a project relating to the climate conference when they discovered Stitches for Survival.

She said: “We decided that the best idea was to join with Stitches.

“They were already going to Cop26 and wanted to make 1.5 miles of scarf to take to Glasgow in November and we thought we would take part in that.”

One and a half mile long scarf

Stitches for Survival are creating the mile-and-a-half-long scarf to represent the Paris Agreement decision to try and limit global warming to 1.5C.

Janice added: “We asked members if they would be interested in around late July or early August.

“It had to be 60cm by 100cm panel and all these panels would be sent to Stitches for Survival and they’re going to stitch them together in to a one-and-a-half-mile scarf.

“I’m delighted – we’ve only got six clubs in Scotland north and five of them took part, and we sent 30 panels, which we’re delighted with.”

All one-and-a-half miles of scarf will be on display in Glasgow Green during the conference, which takes place in November.

Once finished, Stitches will re-purpose the panels as blankets.

Janice said: “They will be making the panels into blankets for refugees and the homeless, so they won’t just be thrown out after COP26.”

She added: “That’s what sold me on the project because if you’re going to knit, you want some good use afterwards, as there’s some lovely knitted stuff there.

“So they’re going to the refugee community and the homeless, which there are plenty of in Glasgow.”