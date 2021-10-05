‘Such a sweet person’: Tributes to Forfar fire victim Pauline as fundraiser launched for funeral

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Forfar mum Pauline Mcphail after she died in a fire at her Forfar home at the weekend.

The 28-year-old’s body was discovered in the South Street property after firefighters were called to a blaze on Saturday afternoon.

A fundraiser has also been started to help pay for Pauline’s funeral and to support her children.

Pauline, who was originally from Arbroath, moved to Forfar in January.

She was mum to nine-year-old Jaiden and baby daughter Marley, who was born in March.

An investigation has now been launched into the cause of the fire, which broke out in her ground-floor flat.

Chelsea Lochrane has launched the online fundraiser, which has a target of £1,000.

In a statement on the page, Chelsea wrote: “I’ve been asked to do this on behalf of Marley’s auntie Shannon.

“Pauline suddenly passed away leaving behind two beautiful children, so we are hoping to raise money to give her the send-off she deserves.

“We also want to support her family through this difficult time. Any help and support would be greatly appreciated.”

Locals have continued to pay tribute to Pauline since news of her death broke at the weekend.

Kathrien Macarthur described her friend as “cheerful and bubbly”, adding: “Pauline is going to be truly missed and things are never going to be the same again. Our hearts are completely broken.”

One resident in South Street said: “Pauline always seemed to be so cheerful. She always said hello in the street and was constantly smiling.

“This has been a tragedy and it’s even worse that she has left behind two children.

“I can’t stop thinking about them. It’s just dreadful.”

In a post on social media, Paige Jamieson wrote: “She was such a sweet person. She’ll be missed so badly.”

Lynne Miller posted: “Rip Pauline. Thinking of your family, friends and children.”

Kathleen Archibald wrote “So very sad. RIP – thoughts are with your family, friends and children.”

Ashley Smeaton added: “Just awful… Rip Pauline. Sending thoughts to her family and children.”