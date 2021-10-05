Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee charity faces £1k bill over slashed marquee and racist graffiti

By James Simpson
October 5 2021, 2.59pm Updated: October 5 2021, 3.43pm
Isa Mallick from Yusuf Youth Initiative beside the damaged marquee at Victoria Gardens.

A Dundee charity says it could face a £1,000 bill after vandals went on a wrecking spree at a community garden.

A marquee was slashed and racist graffiti scrawled at Victoria Gardens on Blackness Road.

The gardens are run by Yusuf Youth Initiative (YYI), providing a sustainable source of fruit and vegetables for the community while also helping with people’s wellbeing.

The vandalism is thought to have happened between Saturday and Monday afternoon.

Sign for Victoria Gardens in Dundee
Victoria Gardens on Blackness Road.

Project manager Isa Mallick said: “It is demoralising to see what has happened.

“It is a project which is used by many members of the wider community.

“We believe this has happened sometime between Saturday at 3pm and Monday at around 4pm.

“When we came back in the marquee had been slashed with a compost turner and garden chairs had been launched on to the roof.

Racial slur written on noticeboard

“There was a racial slur written on the noticeboard as well. Thankfully there was no damage to the garden or the main office.

“It’s hard to tell how many people have been in here and done this but it is just mindless vandalism.

“The compost turner they used to slash the marquee was also on the roof.

“Given the volume of chairs that was thrown and the fact it was slashed both on the inside and the outside, we reckon the roof will need replaced.”

Plastic chairs lying on the roof of a marquee at Victoria Gardens in Dundee
Chairs were thrown on to the marquee during the incident.

Isa says it is estimated that the damage could cost up to £1,000 to repair.

He added: “It is financially detrimental to the charity to have to deal with incidents like this and we’ll need to dismantle this section.

“We were scheduled to be running some October projects but thankfully they had been cancelled prior to this happening.

A damaged marquee including sections that have been slashed at Victoria Gardens in Dundee
Parts of the marquee were slashed by vandals.

“I contacted Police Scotland on Tuesday morning and officers will be coming out on Friday.

“This is by far the worst incident of vandalism we have encountered since setting up the community garden.”

‘Disgusting crime’

West End Councillor Richard McCready slammed those responsible before adding there was “no place” for racist graffiti in Dundee.

He added:  “Victoria Gardens gives a great space for the community in the West End.  It is disgraceful that this important resource has been vandalised.

“Racist graffiti has no place in our city.

“I have visited the gardens a few times in recent weeks and been impressed with the fantastic work being done there with the whole community.

“I will be contacting Victoria Gardens and YYI to show my support and I will also contact the local police to ensure that action is taken to find those responsible for this disgusting crime.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are investigating a report of vandalism at Victoria Gardens on Blackness Road in Dundee which is believed to have occurred between 3pm on Saturday and 4pm on Monday.”

