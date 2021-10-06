Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Help For Kids launch Christmas toy appeal for vulnerable children in Perth and Dundee

By Katy Scott
October 6 2021, 8.17am Updated: October 6 2021, 8.18am
Helpers from Stables Kitchens with the team from Help for Kids and two-year-old Harper Rice (sitting front) with a gift.

Help For Kids is appealing for donations of toys and gifts for vulnerable children around Dundee and Perth this Christmas.

The charity has launched its Christmas toy appeal early, after helping over 2500 local kids last year.

Organisers have already received referrals months in advance of Christmas for the popular scheme, as they look to help even more children around Dundee and Perth this year.

Early appeal for more toys

Help For Kids will also be putting up the annual Giving Tree in the Overgate. Locals can donate toys here throughout the festive season.

Every toy donated will go towards a child in the local area, with donations marked with the appropriate age.

They are also inviting local businesses to establish their own donation point where customers or visitors can hand in toys for the collection.

Charity organiser Stacey Wallace said: “Christmas time is the most magical time of the year.

“The thought of any child wakening up on Christmas morning without a gift is heartbreaking — so we need your help to make sure this doesn’t happen.

“Every year, our appeal gets bigger and better. We are so excited, but also very aware of how many children need us.

‘Children need us’

“So this is an early appeal to get as many people involved as possible.

“We have our transport sponsor Stable Kitchens on board for all deliveries and collections. They will also have a donation point and we can’t thank them enough for their help.

“If you can get involved, please contact Ashley on ashley@helpforkids.org.uk or by calling 01382 575426.”

Help For Kids works with families, professionals and the community to provide support for children who need it. They offer funding for local kids, as well as clubs and organisations.

The charity is facilitated by a partnership between radio station Wave FM, Overgate Dundee and The Evening Telegraph.

