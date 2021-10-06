Help For Kids launch Christmas toy appeal for vulnerable children in Perth and Dundee

Help For Kids is appealing for donations of toys and gifts for vulnerable children around Dundee and Perth this Christmas.

The charity has launched its Christmas toy appeal early, after helping over 2500 local kids last year.

Organisers have already received referrals months in advance of Christmas for the popular scheme, as they look to help even more children around Dundee and Perth this year.

Early appeal for more toys

Help For Kids will also be putting up the annual Giving Tree in the Overgate. Locals can donate toys here throughout the festive season.

Every toy donated will go towards a child in the local area, with donations marked with the appropriate age.

They are also inviting local businesses to establish their own donation point where customers or visitors can hand in toys for the collection.

Charity organiser Stacey Wallace said: “Christmas time is the most magical time of the year.

“The thought of any child wakening up on Christmas morning without a gift is heartbreaking — so we need your help to make sure this doesn’t happen.

“Every year, our appeal gets bigger and better. We are so excited, but also very aware of how many children need us.

‘Children need us’

“So this is an early appeal to get as many people involved as possible.

“We have our transport sponsor Stable Kitchens on board for all deliveries and collections. They will also have a donation point and we can’t thank them enough for their help.

“If you can get involved, please contact Ashley on ashley@helpforkids.org.uk or by calling 01382 575426.”

Help For Kids works with families, professionals and the community to provide support for children who need it. They offer funding for local kids, as well as clubs and organisations.

The charity is facilitated by a partnership between radio station Wave FM, Overgate Dundee and The Evening Telegraph.