Dundee United hat returning to city 40 years after owner’s tragic death in Canada

The siblings of a Dundee United fan killed in a car crash in Canada 40 years ago are set to be reunited with her beloved bonnet.

Sandra Jane Ross never lost her love for the Tannadice side, despite moving nearly 4,000 miles away to start a new job in December 1980.

She had followed the club along with brothers Iain, Robert and Drew before relocating to work as a nanny in the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

But the former Menzieshill High School pupil was killed in a car crash aged 18, just three months after moving to North America.

Her aunt, Helen Ross O’Donoghue – who lives in St Albert, Canada – kept some of Sandra’s personal possessions, including the tangerine and black hat that she enjoyed wearing.

She now plans to send it back to Dundee to be with Sandra’s brothers, just over four decades after her death.

Helen told The Courier: “Sandra’s family were ardent United followers and she was the same, United daft since she was a little girl.

“She became a nanny and always asked me to find her a job in Canada as she wanted to come here.

“I still remember her arriving in mid-December of 1980, completely excited about her position and wearing the Dundee United bonnet.

“Everyone who met her that December saw that bonnet and she would explain all about the team to anyone who asked.”

Helen still recalls her last conversation with her niece before she and a friend were killed.

Helen said: “Sandra called the evening of the last day of February and said she had a day off and was heading to her friend’s parents’ farm.

“I received a call at 6am March 1 to say she and Tammy had been killed in a car accident.

“Sandra’s effects were boxed up and I kept them stored away until it was time to let someone have them.

“The cap, however, I kept as I knew she would want that stored along with some paperwork.

“Since then it has been wrapped up but now is the time for it to be returned to family in Dundee.”

Helen added: “I still remember her wearing it, she was a special girl and was always smiling and helping others.

“I posted something about it on the Facebook group Meh Dundee to say it was coming back after 40 years and the response was incredible.

“I’ll hopefully be back in Dundee next year but I’m also looking to try and get it sent over by airmail in the meantime.”