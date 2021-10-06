Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Number of weekly Covid deaths in Scotland falls for first time since August

By Matteo Bell and Lesley-Anne Kelly
October 6 2021, 1.44pm Updated: October 6 2021, 5.16pm
Fewer people who have tested positive for Covid have died. Image: Peter Powell/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

The number of weekly deaths linked to Covid-19 in Scotland has fallen for the first time since August, according to new stats.

A report from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows that 141 deaths were recorded, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the birth certificate, between September 27 and October 3.

That marks a decrease of 26 from the previous week.

In Tayside, 10 deaths were recorded in that period, with seven recorded in Fife

The figures also show that elderly people continue to account for the majority of deaths.

Of the 141 recorded, 89 involved people aged 75 or over and 30 were among people aged between 65 and 74.

Twenty deaths were reported in people aged under 65.

General view of Ninewells Hospital in Dundee
Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

The vast majority of fatalities were recorded at hospitals, with 109 deaths recorded at medical facilities across the country.

Nine deaths occurred at home or in non-institutional settings and 23 took place in care homes.

The total number of deaths with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate in Scotland has now reached 11,134.

The report comes after it was revealed that a new Covid-19 and flu vaccination centre is being set up in a former High Street shop in Dundee city centre.

More money to help NHS during winter

Meanwhile Nicola Sturgeon has apologised for issues faced by people trying to use the Covid vaccine passport app following its launch last week.

The first minister says the problems were linked to issues with NHS systems, rather than the app itself.

On Tuesday night the Scottish Government confirmed an extra £300 million is to be given to the NHS to help it cope with the winter period.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says this is the “most significant” funding package the government has made since devolution, warning the pressure currently facing Scotland’s NHS is only going to get worse.

