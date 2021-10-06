Number of weekly Covid deaths in Scotland falls for first time since August

An error occurred. Please try again.

The number of weekly deaths linked to Covid-19 in Scotland has fallen for the first time since August, according to new stats.

A report from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows that 141 deaths were recorded, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the birth certificate, between September 27 and October 3.

That marks a decrease of 26 from the previous week.

In Tayside, 10 deaths were recorded in that period, with seven recorded in Fife

The figures also show that elderly people continue to account for the majority of deaths.

Of the 141 recorded, 89 involved people aged 75 or over and 30 were among people aged between 65 and 74.

Twenty deaths were reported in people aged under 65.

The vast majority of fatalities were recorded at hospitals, with 109 deaths recorded at medical facilities across the country.

Nine deaths occurred at home or in non-institutional settings and 23 took place in care homes.

The total number of deaths with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate in Scotland has now reached 11,134.

The report comes after it was revealed that a new Covid-19 and flu vaccination centre is being set up in a former High Street shop in Dundee city centre.

More money to help NHS during winter

Meanwhile Nicola Sturgeon has apologised for issues faced by people trying to use the Covid vaccine passport app following its launch last week.

The first minister says the problems were linked to issues with NHS systems, rather than the app itself.

On Tuesday night the Scottish Government confirmed an extra £300 million is to be given to the NHS to help it cope with the winter period.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says this is the “most significant” funding package the government has made since devolution, warning the pressure currently facing Scotland’s NHS is only going to get worse.