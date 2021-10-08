Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ehs on the pehs: Abertay University need Dundonians to do the talking for international dialect project

By Graham Brown
October 8 2021, 9.37am Updated: October 8 2021, 10.02am
Dr Neil Kirk is leading the dialect study. Pic: Abertay University.

Do you call your slippers baffies and go to the baker for a peh?

If you do, you’re talking the language Abertay University would love to hear.

And you’ll get a few fehvers for taking part in a novel research project centred around the city’s dialect.

The university’s psychology and forensic sciences division is looking for native Dundonian speakers to take part in an international study.

It is looking at how the brain processes language.

Abertay University
Dr Neil Kirk of Abertay University. Supplied by Abertay University.

Locals who say eh to getting involved will look at images of various items and give them a name in Dundonian and English.

Once the 40-minute online exercise is completed, participants will be offered a £15 Amazon voucher.

A PC/laptop with microphone is required to take part in the research.

Code switching

The project is part of a larger body of work funded by the Carnegie Trust for the Universities of Scotland looking at code switching.

This is when a person alternates between two different languages or dialects depending on the context of the conversation they are having.

The latest project follows on from previous research aimed at finding out which language was more dominant among Dundonians.

It sought to highlight similarities with more traditionally recognised ‘bilinguals’.

The plan for the current study has been published in the PLOS ONE journal and will be carried out by Abertay University’s Dr Neil Kirk and Dr Mathieu Declerck at Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium.

Dr Kirk said: “We ah ken Dundonian is the vibrant vernacular that maks oor city so special.

“With this research we hope to find out how our brains are able to switch from one language to another without causing interference with each other.”

Those interested in taking part should send their name and age to mind@abertay.ac.uk with the subject ‘Dundonian research’.

