Giant foundations for offshore wind farm captured passing Dundee

By Amie Flett
October 10 2021, 3.59pm Updated: October 10 2021, 4.00pm
Giant wind farm foundations seen making their way past Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Picture credit: Adam le Grice.

Gigantic foundations for the country’s largest wind farm off the coast of Angus have been seen making their way past Dundee this weekend.

The jacket superstructures are to be installed in the North Sea, 27km off the coast of Angus.

It comes as part of the 1.1GW Seagreen project where 113 wind turbines are to be installed at the project site off the Angus coast.

The first jacket superstructures to Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth delivered in August.

Delivery for the project began in August, where the first jacket superstructures arrived at Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

After the jacket foundations are installed, Vestas V164-10 MW turbines will be positioned on each of the turbine bases.

However, the giant structures are currently docked in Dundee.

Seagreen

Construction work is estimated to take up to 12 months with the wind farm set to be complete in 2023.

Seagreen is a £3 billion joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables.

The 1.1GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm will be Scotland’s largest, and the world’s deepest, fixed-bottom offshore wind farm.

The wind farm structures were seen passing by Gray Street in Broughty Ferry over the weekend. Picture credit: Adam le Grice.

At 1,075 megawatts, it will be able to produce enough low-carbon electricity to power 1.6m homes or the equivalent of almost every home and business in Edinburgh and Glasgow combined.

Subsea cables will bring the electricity from the wind farm to Carnoustie.

It will then transfer via underground cables for 19km to the Tealing substation. It has been under construction since March 2020.

Creating jobs

The work is expected to create up to 30 new jobs in Angus, including at the Port of Montrose.

Once the offshore wind farm is commissioned, the Seagreen Operations and Maintenance base in Montrose is expected to provide to 120 full-time jobs.

The project is also supporting around 140 skilled jobs at Port of Nigg in Tain, near Inverness.

