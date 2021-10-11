Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee woman sets up crowdfunder for 16-year-old neighbour after mum’s sudden death

By Amie Flett
October 11 2021, 11.18am Updated: October 11 2021, 1.25pm
Chloe Armstrong, 16, with neighbour Vicki Williamson, 41, and (inset) Chloe with her mum, Lorna Armstrong.

A Dundee woman has set up a fundraiser for her 16-year-old neighbour whose mother died suddenly.

Vicki Williamson, 41, set up the crowdfunder after her neighbour, Lorna Armstrong, died due to a blood clot in her lung.

Lorna, 50, had a 16-year-old daughter called Chloe.

Chloe Armstrong,16, and her favourite toy Bunny with neighbour Vicki Williamson, 41 and her son Jay Williamson, 11.

Vicki decided to launch the crowdfunder to help Chloe and more than £3,000 has already been raised.

The money will cover the cost of Lorna’s funeral, with anything left over going to help Chloe, who is not in contact with any other relatives.

‘Best pals’

Vicki said Lorna and Chloe were very close and she wants to do everything she can to support the teen.

“They were more like best pals than mum and daughter, they were together 24/7 and that’s what’s really hard for Chloe,” Vicki said.

Chloe and her late mum, Lorna.
Chloe and her late mum, Lorna.

Lorna, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Strathblane, also had connections to Fife, as she lived in Anstruther and Pittenweem for parts of her life before moving to Dundee five years ago.

Vicki said: “We’ve known each other since she moved because she was directly opposite me.

“She was the most sarcastic person you would ever meet in your life. She always had a joke and always had something to say.

Chloe and her mum Lorna Armstrong with neighbours Vicki and son Jay Williamson.

“She was a very bubbly person.

“She loved shopping, that was her favourite thing to do. Even a trip to B&M or Home Bargains, she would be in there for hours.

“She loved her pets, she had some cats and she had a dog who she lost three years ago. That was devastating for her but I got a dog and Lorna sort of doted on him after that.”

‘She’ll always have us’

Vicki said that Lorna’s last words to her before she died were: “Please promise me you’ll look after Chloe.”

“So that’s what we’re going to do,” said Vicki.

“It’s really hard. I think she would be relieved to know where Chloe is and that she’s well looked after and she’ll always have us.”

Neighbour Erin Murdoch, Chloe Armstrong, Vicki Williamson and her son Jay Williamson.

Lorna died earlier this month, of a pulmonary embolism which is when a blood vessel in a lung is blocked by a blood clot.

Vicki said: “It was a shock.

“She had diabetes and a few health issues but when it first happened we all thought it was a heart attack but we were really shocked that it was that.”

Restored faith in humanity

Vicki described how good it feels to see so many people donate to help Chloe.

She said: “The money is brilliant and everything but even just the people that have been in touch with Chloe has just been great.”

Chloe and Lorna.

She added: “It restores your faith in humanity because everybody just plods along in their lives and doesn’t really pay attention to anybody else and then when something happens like this you just see everybody coming together; it’s just amazing.”

Vicki said that any additional money will go towards Chloe’s future.

She said: “Chloe is very driven.

“Even speaking now, we’ve been speaking about the future and what she can achieve so she’s very motivated.

“It would obviously be a bit of a nest egg for Chloe.

“She wants to start her driving lessons soon so if there was any money left over it would be going to that sort of thing.”

Chloe with her mum, Lorna.

Another neighbour, Erin Murdoch, who also helped with the crowdfunder, confirmed how important the money would be for Chloe.

She said: “Chloe has been through an immense ordeal and it continues as we try to support her.

“Chloe was incredibly close to her mother, Lorna, and is still staying strong.

“However, we would appreciate all the help we can get, emotionally and financially.

“Money will not fix this but it will certainly reduce the stress that Chloe is undergoing.”

