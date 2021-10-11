Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Spate of break-ins across Dundee as businesses targeted

By Alasdair Clark
October 11 2021, 2.55pm Updated: October 11 2021, 4.22pm

A probe into a spate of break-ins at businesses and other domestic premises across Dundee has been launched.

It is understood at least 10 properties were targeted over the weekend.

A number of vehicles allegedly stolen during the attacks have been recovered.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in relation to four of the incidents, a force spokesman confirmed.

He added: “Officers are carrying out inquiries into a number of break-ins at commercial and domestic properties across Dundee and Angus overnight from October 8 and 9.

“A 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection with four of the incidents and further inquiries are currently ongoing.

“A number of vehicles were stolen during these incidents and all have subsequently been recovered.”

