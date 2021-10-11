Spate of break-ins across Dundee as businesses targeted

An error occurred. Please try again.

A probe into a spate of break-ins at businesses and other domestic premises across Dundee has been launched.

It is understood at least 10 properties were targeted over the weekend.

A number of vehicles allegedly stolen during the attacks have been recovered.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in relation to four of the incidents, a force spokesman confirmed.

He added: “Officers are carrying out inquiries into a number of break-ins at commercial and domestic properties across Dundee and Angus overnight from October 8 and 9.

“A 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection with four of the incidents and further inquiries are currently ongoing.

“A number of vehicles were stolen during these incidents and all have subsequently been recovered.”