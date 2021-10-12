Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Safety fears as Dundee residents using candles to light up dark flat close

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 12 2021, 6.01pm Updated: October 12 2021, 8.35pm
The block of flats in Craigiebarns Road has been left without adequate lighting since last week.

Residents of a block of flats in Dundee feel they have been transported back to the dark ages with no electric lighting in their close for days.

Pensioners have been too scared to leave their flats and babies are being carried down stairs in darkness in the Craigiebarns Road building.

One man has already fallen in the dark since the lights broke on Friday and residents have resorted to lighting candles, leading to fears of a fire.

The close is in darkness.
The close is in darkness.

Dundee City Council sent out an electrician on Friday who was unable to fix the problem.

On Monday, another workman was able to fix lights on the bottom two floors but the rest of the block remains in darkness.

Young mum Shawney Cuthill lives on the top floor of the five-storey block with her baby, Calvin.

The stairs are in darkness.

She said she and her partner have been forced to risk carrying Calvin down stairs in complete darkness.

Shawney said: “This is an absolute nightmare.

“The block is in complete darkness. It’s like living in the dark ages.”

‘I’m terrified I’m going to fall’

She added: “I am terrified that when I’m carrying my baby to and from the top floor in the dark that I’m going to fall.

“We have been calling the council constantly but we still have no light.

“We have been forced to use candles to try to see where we are going.

“This obviously carries with it a huge fire risk.

Residents have been forced to light candles.
Residents have been forced to light candles.

“An electrician came back on Monday but he only fixed the lighting on the ground floor and the first floor.

“I have to go up three more flights of stairs carrying my baby in total darkness.

“I am terrified that one of us will stumble and fall in the dark while carrying the baby.”

Forced to light candles

Residents have placed candles around the close to provide some light but Shawney fears they could cause a fire.

“That is far from ideal and also creates a genuine fire hazard,” she said.

“It would be so easy to knock a candle over while carrying the baby in the car seat then the whole building could go up in flames.

“If the worst was to happen there is no way anyone would see at all to clear the building safely.”

Complete darkness

One of Shawney’s neighbours, who asked not to be named said: “For four days we have to cope with complete darkness in the hallways and on the stairs.

“It’s obviously getting darker at nights and the stair cases get completely dark.

The block in Craigiebarns Road that has been left in the dark.
The block in Craigiebarns Road that has been left without proper lighting in the close.

“It is a nightmare for all of us living here and we are very afraid there will be a serious accident because no one can see where they are going after dark.

“One of our neighbours actually stumbled and fell on the stairs at the weekend because he couldn’t see where he was going.”

Another resident, who lives on the top floor said: “It has been terrible.

“I’ve just not been going out after dark at all.”

Dundee City Council did not respond to a request for comment.

