Dundee residents on street plagued by speeding raise fears for school kids

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents living on a street near Dundee’s Kingsway East have raised concerns about speeding in the area, with police pledging action to tackle the issue.

Those living on Craigie Avenue say motorists pick up speed as they approach the busy road, with concerns about the risks to children crossing the road.

Responding to concerns from North East Scotland MSP Maurice Golden, police said they are aware of the issue and had launched action to tackle it.

Mr Golden wrote to Police Scotland to urge them to increase officer presence and consider “speed countermeasures”, pointing out the surrounding roads are used regularly by schoolchildren and elderly residents.

Police Scotland’s area commander, Ross Fitzgerald, confirmed the force has met local residents to outline what measures would be put in place.

He added: “We are aware of issues relevant to speeding and the anti-social use of motor vehicles within the north of the city and these are being tackled under the banner of OP Challenge.

“This local approach is multi-pronged, delivering high-visibility patrols in areas where these issues are most prevalent, with regular speed enforcement activity conducted by both local officers and colleagues in our roads policing units.

Residents updated on police action

“We have fully updated (local residents) regards our ongoing efforts and will factor this street (Craigie Avenue) into our future plans.”

One resident of Craigie Avenue, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Time will tell in the near future if the problem is to be monitored and hopefully we can see a reduction in drivers speeding in the area.

“I genuinely have a fear for school children using the road to attend and leave school and the high population of elderly people in the area.

“I worry the speeding motorists will seriously injure or kill a pedestrian at those speeds, which is why I welcome that swift action is now being taken.”

Scottish Conservative politician Maurice Golden said it was clear there is a “serious problem” after he spoke with local residents.

“As they point out, if this level of irresponsible and dangerous driving continues, somebody will be seriously injured or worse,” he said.

“There are a number of children who frequently cross these streets and a high population of elderly residents – they are particularly vulnerable to cars travelling too fast.

“I’m grateful to police for their quick response and look forward to seeing the positive impact their action will have in the area.”