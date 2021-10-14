Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Community fund provides lockdown support worth £685,000 to Tayside and Fife charities

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 14 2021, 10.52am Updated: October 14 2021, 10.53am
People helped by the Elder Voices group, which received essential funding.

A charity trust donated more than half a million pounds to keep community groups afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Foundations Scotland’s crisis fund helped 132 charitable organisations in Tayside and Fife in the last 18 months.

The charitable trust provides grants to charities across the country, particularly local community groups.

The foundation donated £675,648 in Tayside and Fife alone, helping some of the most vulnerable people throughout the pandemic

Charity bosses have hailed the efforts of these local groups as “incredible” and as the “beating heart” of the region’s recovery.

Working tirelessly

Giles Ruck, chief executive at Foundation Scotland, said: “Community groups have been the beating heart of Scotland’s response and we are proud to be the funder they know they can turn to in times of need.

“Likewise, we are grateful that we became the first call for many donors eager for us to distribute their funds quickly and efficiently.”

“It is this incredible network of local groups who responded most effectively.

“Covid-19 has shown us that local people know how best to respond – they held the real insight, they knew what was truly needed, and what could be delivered quickly, as the crisis struck and continued.”

Who did the foundation support?

Some 132 charitable groups across Tayside and Fife received £675,648 in total.

More than 80% of the funded projects started during the pandemic are still delivering vital support to communities.

They include Angus Creative Minds, which received a £5,000 grant from Foundation Scotland towards the cost of new supplies.

This vital funding will allow the organisation to continue to provide therapeutic activities for people suffering from ill mental health.

Sheila Newcombe, development worker at Angus Creative Minds, said:  “Thanks to funding from Foundation Scotland we’ve been able to purchase IT equipment for remote working.

“We know how important creativity is for people – as a means of expression or catharsis, as a distraction, to connect with others, or simply for pleasure.”

Angus Creative Minds art therapy sessions.

“Perhaps, more importantly, funding from Foundation Scotland has meant that we’ve been able to focus on creativity, community and skills share remotely.”

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in our caring creative community.

“We all do what we can when we can, and however, we can.  Shifting to a remote way of working highlights your adaptability, creativity and contributions – which are priceless at any time, and especially now.”

Angus Creative Minds oil painting
Artwork created by the service users at Angus Creative Minds

Elder Voice,  charity which helps connect older people in Blairgowrie and Rattray, also received a grant.

The group offers solutions to help combat loneliness and isolation within the older community.

Throughout the pandemic people were isolated from their families.

Elder Voice provided those in need with food shopping and other services.

It received £4,630 to support their work in rural Perthshire during lockdown.

Bright future

Maggie, a volunteer from Elder Voice, said: “Through the support of Foundation Scotland this charity has been able to provide and support its volunteers with PPE equipment for good sanitisation, installation of protective car screens in volunteer cars and their larger vehicles, together with ensuring their volunteers received early vaccinations.”

“Without the grant support none of this would have been possible and we are all looking forward to the future.”

Other charities to benefit include churches, Scout groups, youth projects, mental health charities and food services.

Diagnosed with MND at 29: Jo’s hopes for breakthrough as Dundee University research launches

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier