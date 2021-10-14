Community fund provides lockdown support worth £685,000 to Tayside and Fife charities

An error occurred. Please try again.

A charity trust donated more than half a million pounds to keep community groups afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Foundations Scotland’s crisis fund helped 132 charitable organisations in Tayside and Fife in the last 18 months.

The charitable trust provides grants to charities across the country, particularly local community groups.

The foundation donated £675,648 in Tayside and Fife alone, helping some of the most vulnerable people throughout the pandemic

Charity bosses have hailed the efforts of these local groups as “incredible” and as the “beating heart” of the region’s recovery.

Working tirelessly

Giles Ruck, chief executive at Foundation Scotland, said: “Community groups have been the beating heart of Scotland’s response and we are proud to be the funder they know they can turn to in times of need.

“Likewise, we are grateful that we became the first call for many donors eager for us to distribute their funds quickly and efficiently.”

“It is this incredible network of local groups who responded most effectively.

“Covid-19 has shown us that local people know how best to respond – they held the real insight, they knew what was truly needed, and what could be delivered quickly, as the crisis struck and continued.”

Who did the foundation support?

Some 132 charitable groups across Tayside and Fife received £675,648 in total.

More than 80% of the funded projects started during the pandemic are still delivering vital support to communities.

They include Angus Creative Minds, which received a £5,000 grant from Foundation Scotland towards the cost of new supplies.

This vital funding will allow the organisation to continue to provide therapeutic activities for people suffering from ill mental health.

Sheila Newcombe, development worker at Angus Creative Minds, said: “Thanks to funding from Foundation Scotland we’ve been able to purchase IT equipment for remote working.

“We know how important creativity is for people – as a means of expression or catharsis, as a distraction, to connect with others, or simply for pleasure.”

“Perhaps, more importantly, funding from Foundation Scotland has meant that we’ve been able to focus on creativity, community and skills share remotely.”

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in our caring creative community.

“We all do what we can when we can, and however, we can. Shifting to a remote way of working highlights your adaptability, creativity and contributions – which are priceless at any time, and especially now.”

Elder Voice, charity which helps connect older people in Blairgowrie and Rattray, also received a grant.

The group offers solutions to help combat loneliness and isolation within the older community.

Throughout the pandemic people were isolated from their families.

Elder Voice provided those in need with food shopping and other services.

It received £4,630 to support their work in rural Perthshire during lockdown.

Bright future

Maggie, a volunteer from Elder Voice, said: “Through the support of Foundation Scotland this charity has been able to provide and support its volunteers with PPE equipment for good sanitisation, installation of protective car screens in volunteer cars and their larger vehicles, together with ensuring their volunteers received early vaccinations.”

“Without the grant support none of this would have been possible and we are all looking forward to the future.”

Other charities to benefit include churches, Scout groups, youth projects, mental health charities and food services.