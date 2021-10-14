Dundee carer struck off after sharing offensive image on Facebook

An error occurred. Please try again.

A care at home worker in Dundee has been struck off after complaints about a image she shared on Facebook which was believed to have mocked disabled people.

Shona Alcorn has been removed from the register of care workers by the Scottish Social Services Council.

A panel that heard Alcorn’s case found she had breached multiple sections of the professional code, including a responsibility to behave in a way that would bring her

suitability to work in social services into question.

The meme, shared by Alcorn on Facebook, was not made public, but the investigation heard it was posted alongside the caption “I’m f****** sorry in advance”.

Meme ‘distressed’ member of the public

A report said the behaviour shown by Alcorn amounted to stigmatising and mocking disabled and vulnerable people, a type of case which the code for care workers says requires more serious action.

A “distressed” member of public had reported Alcorn’s post to her employer, who took action and confronted the Dundee-based care worker.

Admitting the post, Alcorn said it had been ‘just banter’ but accepted it might not be everyone’s sense of humour.

The service coordinator at Alcorn’s employer told the panel she was concerned that the carer had attempted to defend her post.

This was used in the case against Alcorn, with the SSSC arguing it showed she did not have insight into her actions.

They also highlighted the caption posted with the image, “I’m f****** sorry in advance”, which they said indicated Alcorn knew it was unacceptable.

‘I’m f****** in advance’

Explaining such behaviour was not compatible with registration, the Scottish Social Services Council made the decision to remove Alcorn from the register.

Writing in the report, the panel concluded there was a “high risk of repetition”.

“There had been allegations found proved which amounted to serious misconduct.

“You have sought to downplay the seriousness of your actions and failed to express any regret or remorse about the effect that your misconduct might have on services users, their families, colleagues, members of the public and public confidence in the profession.

You have not demonstrated any insight into the seriousness of your actions and their consequences. Scottish Social Services Council

“You have not demonstrated any insight into the seriousness of your actions and their consequences.

“There was a serious departure from the relevant professional standards set out in the code and you have failed to demonstrate any remediation. There remains a high risk of repetition,” it said.

Ms Alcorn could not be reached for comment.