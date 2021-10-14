Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Debt and benefits advice centre launched at Carseview Centre in Dundee

By Alasdair Clark
October 14 2021, 12.48pm Updated: October 14 2021, 12.50pm
The new service will provide benefits advice to patients at Carseview.

A new welfare service offering NHS Tayside patients face-to-face advice with debt and benefits has been launched at the Carseview Centre in Dundee.

Patients on all wards will be able to access the service, which is being delivered by Brooksbank Centre and Services, to deal with any money worries whilst they are in hospital.

Once discharged patients will also receive ongoing support from the service in the community.

Advice on applying for benefits and dealing with debts will be available from a full-time member of staff who will offer help on a range of topics.

Debt advice centre at Carseview in Dundee
Senior charge nurse Alisha Guild, Brooksbank advisor Rosemary Watt, and Paul Monaghan at the Carseview Centre

Paul Monaghan, senior manager for NHS Tayside mental health and learning disability inpatient services, said the health board is delighted to be working with Brooksbank to enhance patient care and support at Carseview.

Brooksbank is a Dundee-based charity working to reduce poverty.

“Brooksbank are contributing to the multi-disciplinary care team by providing a range of effective money advice services that help patients while receiving care and support as both inpatients and following discharge,” said Mr Monaghan.

“The innovative service being delivered addresses issues that cause anxiety and stress for our patients and directly improves outcomes for patients and their families.”

Debt advice centre funded through NHS Tayside

The service, which has been funded by NHS Tayside through the Scottish Government’s mental health outcome framework, aims to promote increased wellbeing and financial security for those accessing mental health services.

Early evaluations of the Carseview Welfare Service show that many patients have been supported to claim benefits that they didn’t know about or felt they didn’t have the confidence to deal with themselves.

I’m glad that people being supported by the Crisis Team have an easy route into money advice services.

Ginny Lawson

Brooksbank Centre manager, Ginny Lawson said, “We’re delighted that we can provide a full-time worker to support inpatients and discharged patients from Carseview Centre.

“I’m also glad that people being supported by the crisis team have an easy route into money advice services.

“There is a very clear link between poor mental health and money worries and I feel that our service meets a long standing need for patients.

“Lots of advice services have growing waiting times because of the demand caused by Covid-19 so it’s vital that this group of patients has a dedicated service to support them and deal with emergency issues.”

Mental health issues make dealing with debt harder

Fay Costello, senior money adviser at Brooksbank Centre, said dealing with debts can be overwhelming and much more difficult for people with mental health issues.

“Depression, anxiety and lots of other mental health conditions are aggravated by socio-economic problems,” she said.

“The Carseview Welfare Service helps patients find out about benefits they may be entitled to or get advice on housing issues.

“Carseview Welfare Service will help in lots of practical ways in the short term but hopefully contribute to long-term improvements in people’s mental and emotional wellbeing too,” she said.

‘I want to smile again’: Dundee mum’s desperate plea for help after suicidal thoughts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier