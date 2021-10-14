Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two men wanted after hammer used in Dundee assault

By Alasdair Clark
October 14 2021, 1.35pm Updated: October 14 2021, 1.35pm
Two men got out of a vehicle on South Road before the assault.

Police in Dundee investigating an assault earlier have asked for the public’s help to trace two suspects, including one who used a hammer in the attack.

Officers are investigating an incident at around 9.30pm on Saturday October 2 on South Road in Dundee.

A 32-year-old man had been walking along South Road in the direction of Dunholm Road when a silver estate motor vehicle stopped beside him.

Man hit with hammer in Dundee assault

Two men got out of the vehicle before the assault took place, including one who was in possession of a hammer.

He was left with minor injuries after he was approached by the two men and hit in the leg with a hammer. A second attempt to hit the man failed, and the two men got back into the car and drove off.

Officers in Dundee have appealed for information to trace those involved in the assault, which left the victim with minor injuries.

Police appeal to trace two suspects

The first suspect is described by police as a white man who spoke with a local accent, of a slim build, around 30 to 40 years old with a shaved head.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a tracksuit, police said.

The second suspect is also described as being a white man, of a slim build and around 30 to 40 years old.

He spoke with a local accent, had shoulder-length curly blond hair and at the time of the incident wore a dark hoody and knee-length shorts.

Inquiries ongoing

PC Kerry Strachan of Lochee police office said: “Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and to establish who the men involved are.

“We are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who might have seen anything.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3793 of 2 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

