Two men wanted after hammer used in Dundee assault

Police in Dundee investigating an assault earlier have asked for the public’s help to trace two suspects, including one who used a hammer in the attack.

Officers are investigating an incident at around 9.30pm on Saturday October 2 on South Road in Dundee.

A 32-year-old man had been walking along South Road in the direction of Dunholm Road when a silver estate motor vehicle stopped beside him.

Man hit with hammer in Dundee assault

Two men got out of the vehicle before the assault took place, including one who was in possession of a hammer.

He was left with minor injuries after he was approached by the two men and hit in the leg with a hammer. A second attempt to hit the man failed, and the two men got back into the car and drove off.

Officers in Dundee have appealed for information to trace those involved in the assault, which left the victim with minor injuries.

Police appeal to trace two suspects

The first suspect is described by police as a white man who spoke with a local accent, of a slim build, around 30 to 40 years old with a shaved head.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a tracksuit, police said.

The second suspect is also described as being a white man, of a slim build and around 30 to 40 years old.

He spoke with a local accent, had shoulder-length curly blond hair and at the time of the incident wore a dark hoody and knee-length shorts.

Inquiries ongoing

PC Kerry Strachan of Lochee police office said: “Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and to establish who the men involved are.

“We are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who might have seen anything.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3793 of 2 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.