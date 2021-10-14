Natasha McKay top British woman in fine Finnish display for Dundee Ice Olympic hopefuls

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ice Dundee skaters had a strong outing in their first international competition of the Olympic season.

The team took to the ice in Espoo, Finland at the weekend with Dundee’s Natasha McKay, 25, registering the highest score for a British female skater this season.

Natasha’s total of 162 was just seven points shy of her international best.

Natasha finished 14th in both the short and free skate, coming in 15th overall out of 28 competitors.

The event was won by 15-year-old Kamila Valieva from Russia, who set a world record at the event, with a score of 249.

GB Olympic coach Simon Briggs said: “This was one of the highest quality challenger events I have ever seen.

“Natasha put down two strong programmes. There are some small things to work on, but we are very happy with Natasha’s performances so early in the season.”

Natasha added: “It was so exciting to be back skating in front of a big crowd.

“The atmosphere was great and I am pleased with my skates.

“I have a few things to work on and am really looking forward to my next international event in Croatia at the end of October.”

Dundee skaters on the ice

Natasha aims to represent the UK at an Olympics and hopes to make her debut at Beijing next year.

Dundee skater Karly Robertson also took part in the competition, along with pairs team Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, as part of Ice Dundee.

The club, lead by Simon and Debi Briggs, is home to some of the best skaters in the UK.

Between them, they have three British champions, including Natasha, 29 British Championship medals, 15 international medals and over 50 top ten international finishes.

It was Ana and Luke’s first ever international event, where they managed to secure a 12th place finish with a score of 132.56.

Simon said that it showed a “promising start” for the pair, adding: “We are excited to see the progress they can make this season.

“They have only been skating together for a bit over a year.

“To go out there in such a strong field, keep a cool head, and perform like they did, they have a bright future ahead.”