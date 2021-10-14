Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Natasha McKay top British woman in fine Finnish display for Dundee Ice Olympic hopefuls

By Emma O'Neill
October 14 2021, 6.17pm Updated: October 14 2021, 7.10pm
Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby placed 12th at the event. Supplied

Ice Dundee skaters had a strong outing in their first international competition of the Olympic season.

The team took to the ice in Espoo, Finland at the weekend with Dundee’s Natasha McKay, 25, registering the highest score for a British female skater this season.

Natasha’s total of 162 was just seven points shy of her international best.

Natasha finished 14th in both the short and free skate, coming in 15th overall out of 28 competitors.

The event was won by 15-year-old Kamila Valieva from Russia, who set a world record at the event, with a score of 249.

GB Olympic coach Simon Briggs said: “This was one of the highest quality challenger events I have ever seen.

“Natasha put down two strong programmes. There are some small things to work on, but we are very happy with Natasha’s performances so early in the season.”

Natasha McKay Ice Dundee internationals
Natasha placed first among British women’s single skaters. Supplied

Natasha added: “It was so exciting to be back skating in front of a big crowd.

“The atmosphere was great and I am pleased with my skates.

“I have a few things to work on and am really looking forward to my next international event in Croatia at the end of October.”

Dundee skaters on the ice

Natasha aims to represent the UK at an Olympics and hopes to make her debut at Beijing next year.

Dundee skater Karly Robertson also took part in the competition, along with pairs team Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, as part of Ice Dundee.

The club, lead by Simon and Debi Briggs, is home to some of the best skaters in the UK.

Between them, they have three British champions, including Natasha, 29 British Championship medals, 15 international medals and over 50 top ten international finishes.

It was Ana and Luke’s first ever international event, where they managed to secure a 12th place finish with a score of 132.56.

Karly Robertson
Karly Robertson also took part in the competition in Finland. Supplied

Simon said that it showed a “promising start” for the pair, adding: “We are excited to see the progress they can make this season.

“They have only been skating together for a bit over a year.

“To go out there in such a strong field, keep a cool head, and perform like they did, they have a bright future ahead.”

