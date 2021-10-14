Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympia swimming pools to stay closed until further notice due to lighting issue

By Katy Scott
October 14 2021, 2.35pm Updated: October 14 2021, 2.41pm
The pools will be closed until further notice.

Swimming pools at the Olympia leisure centre will remain closed over the weekend, it has been confirmed.

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed on Thursday that the baths will not open before Monday, due to a technical issue.

The pools have been closed since Tuesday night, affecting customers during the school October holidays.

This was explained as an “unexpected lighting issue” on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee has now confirmed the pools will remain closed for the rest of the week while repair works are carried out.

olympia swimming pools
Olympia swimming pool.

The closure affects the training pool, activity pool, leisure pool, AquaFit and swimming lessons.

Leisure and Culture Dundee say they hope to reopen the pool as soon as possible.

They confirmed that an update will follow on Monday, however swimming bookings are currently suspended.

‘Open as soon as possible’

A Leisure and Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “The pools at Olympia are currently unavailable due to an unexpected lighting issue.

“After further investigation, contractors will now undertake remedial work.

“It is our intention to open the pools as soon as possible.

“All bookings for the pools at Olympia have been suspended for the moment, alternative public swimming access is available at Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre, Grove, Harris, St. Pauls Swim and Sports Centres.

“We will provide a further update on our website and social media on Monday October 18 and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

