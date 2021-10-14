Olympia swimming pools to stay closed until further notice due to lighting issue

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swimming pools at the Olympia leisure centre will remain closed over the weekend, it has been confirmed.

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed on Thursday that the baths will not open before Monday, due to a technical issue.

The pools have been closed since Tuesday night, affecting customers during the school October holidays.

This was explained as an “unexpected lighting issue” on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee has now confirmed the pools will remain closed for the rest of the week while repair works are carried out.

The closure affects the training pool, activity pool, leisure pool, AquaFit and swimming lessons.

Leisure and Culture Dundee say they hope to reopen the pool as soon as possible.

They confirmed that an update will follow on Monday, however swimming bookings are currently suspended.

‘Open as soon as possible’

A Leisure and Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “The pools at Olympia are currently unavailable due to an unexpected lighting issue.

“After further investigation, contractors will now undertake remedial work.

“It is our intention to open the pools as soon as possible.

“All bookings for the pools at Olympia have been suspended for the moment, alternative public swimming access is available at Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre, Grove, Harris, St. Pauls Swim and Sports Centres.

“We will provide a further update on our website and social media on Monday October 18 and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”