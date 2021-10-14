Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee patients asked to return unused medical equipment amid winter shortage fears

By Matteo Bell
October 14 2021, 4.37pm Updated: October 14 2021, 5.54pm
Patients are being told to return unused mobility aids.

Dundee patients are being asked to return all unused medical equipment to prevent an upcoming winter shortage.

The plea has been issued by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership on Monday.

Health bosses are asking anyone with aids including walking sticks and zimmer frames supplied by the partnership return them if they are no longer needed.

They say they are already experiencing supply issues and this is expected to get worse over the winter.

Walking sticks, zimmers and mobility aids have all been specifically requested, along with toilet rails and walking frames.

The items are usually given to patients to help with temporary rehabilitation, however often they are not returned.

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment not returned

Ken Lynn, chairman of the integration joint board of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Each year thousands of pounds worth of valuable equipment is not returned to the partnership.

“We are already experiencing issues with supply as we head into winter and we are therefore urging the public to have a think and look around for any unused equipment they or a loved one may have and return it the partnership.

Councillor Ken Lynn.
Councillor Ken Lynn.

He added: “The equipment is easily refurbished and cleaned to enable someone else to use them, even if you think it won’t be of any use, I would urge you to return it as we can refurbish it.

“Anyone can call our equipment store number and we can arrange for someone to come and pick up any unused bits of equipment for free.”

Those with spare equipment can call 01382 307630 to have a pick up arranged between 9am and 5pm on a weekend or drop it off at the Dundee and Angus Equipment Store between the same hours.

Those dropping off the equipment themselves are asked to call beforehand.

Staff shortages making life ‘unbearable’ for Dundee home carers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]