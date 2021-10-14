Dundee patients asked to return unused medical equipment amid winter shortage fears

Dundee patients are being asked to return all unused medical equipment to prevent an upcoming winter shortage.

The plea has been issued by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership on Monday.

Health bosses are asking anyone with aids including walking sticks and zimmer frames supplied by the partnership return them if they are no longer needed.

They say they are already experiencing supply issues and this is expected to get worse over the winter.

Walking sticks, zimmers and mobility aids have all been specifically requested, along with toilet rails and walking frames.

The items are usually given to patients to help with temporary rehabilitation, however often they are not returned.

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment not returned

Ken Lynn, chairman of the integration joint board of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Each year thousands of pounds worth of valuable equipment is not returned to the partnership.

“We are already experiencing issues with supply as we head into winter and we are therefore urging the public to have a think and look around for any unused equipment they or a loved one may have and return it the partnership.

He added: “The equipment is easily refurbished and cleaned to enable someone else to use them, even if you think it won’t be of any use, I would urge you to return it as we can refurbish it.

“Anyone can call our equipment store number and we can arrange for someone to come and pick up any unused bits of equipment for free.”

Those with spare equipment can call 01382 307630 to have a pick up arranged between 9am and 5pm on a weekend or drop it off at the Dundee and Angus Equipment Store between the same hours.

Those dropping off the equipment themselves are asked to call beforehand.