First-of-its-kind visitors’ trail launched at V&A in bid to boost Scottish tourism

A new first-of-its-kind tourism trail will connect Dundee to 12 other exceptional sites across Scotland.

It is hoped the trail, launched by VisitScotland on Friday, will boost the nation’s recovery from the pandemic and create a seamless visitor experience.

It covers 13 UNESCO designated sites in Scotland, including St Kilda, the Shetland GeoPark and the Antonine Wall.

Dundee’s status as a UNESCO City of Design has allowed it to make its way on to the list, where it joins cities of culture Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A new interactive web page detailing the trail and its sites has also gone live on the VisitScotland website.

The digital trail explains each of the 13 sites and their UNESCO designations, allowing visitors to get a clear idea of Scotland’s attractions.

Scheme will ‘show what Dundee has to offer’

Tourism minister Ivan McKee says that the scheme will help “show what Dundee has to offer.”

Speaking at the V&A during the trail’s launch event, he said: “I think the city of Dundee is ideally placed to benefit.

“The idea, of course, is that tourists will maybe be aware of one or two of the heritage sites and the digital resource – the platform we’ve got there that is the work of Visit Scotland – will open up the appreciation of everything else Scotland has to offer.

“I think that as a consequence of that people that maybe come to Edinburgh or other parts of Scotland will come to learn what Dundee has to offer and have the opportunity to come here as well.

“I think the city of Dundee has a lot to benefit from this UNESCO digital trail but also from the focus on tourism in Scotland in general.”

One of 13

VisitScotland director of industry and destination development Rob Dickson has also thrown his weight behind the scheme, saying: “It places you (Dundee) as part of one of thirteen.

“Rather than having to compete against everybody, you’re being put up beside 12 others.

“You’re not having to compete with them, you’re there as part of a trail.

“Not everybody will go to all 13 locations of course, but you’re being placed on a stage that is unique and it’s giving you a platform to operate from that’s different.

“It’s distinct in terms of the offer and the world class positioning and that’s important because Dundee has got world class quality.”