Aerial images show a year of progress at Dundee Waterfront

Aerial footage shows huge progress at Dundee Waterfront over the last year.

Images taken 12 months apart show the ongoing work at the £1 billion development.

DC Thomson photographers took advantage of a big wheel currently in place at Slessor Gardens for a birds eye view of goings on at the edge of the River Tay.

Compared to photographs taken at the same time last year, there is clear progress to be seen as part of the waterfront transformation.

The urban beach is now open and a massive whale sculpture is soon to be installed.

Take a look at how the waterfront has transformed in the last year:

2020: The urban beach under construction

The waterfront transformation began in 2014 and is due to be completed in 2024.

A timeline of its progress is available here.

2021: Dundee Waterfront takes shape

Covid-19 caused disruption to the works but things are back on track and going full steam ahead.

The urban beach was officially opened in July 2021.

Still to come is the new Waterfront Place and the highly anticipated Dundee marina.

What will the final result look like?

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Construction works at Waterfront Place are making good progress on both the active travel hub and the general landscaped and beach areas.”