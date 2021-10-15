Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Aerial images show a year of progress at Dundee Waterfront

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 15 2021, 9.14am Updated: October 15 2021, 9.22am

Aerial footage shows huge progress at Dundee Waterfront over the last year.

Images taken 12 months apart show the ongoing work at the £1 billion development.

DC Thomson photographers took advantage of a big wheel currently in place at Slessor Gardens for a birds eye view of goings on at the edge of the River Tay.

Compared to photographs taken at the same time last year, there is clear progress to be seen as part of the waterfront transformation.

The urban beach is now open and a massive whale sculpture is soon to be installed.

Take a look at how the waterfront has transformed in the last year:

2020: The urban beach under construction

 

Views of the construction of Dundee’s urban beach.
Large sections of the waterfront were dug up.
Views from the Slessor Gardens ferris wheel in October 2020.
Progress on the urban beach during August 2020.
Dundee waterfront in October 2020
Builders on site at the urban beach in October last year.

The waterfront transformation began in 2014 and is due to be completed in 2024.

A timeline of its progress is available here.

2021: Dundee Waterfront takes shape

Views over the Dundee waterfront development area in 2021
Views over the Dundee waterfront development area.
Tay bridge 2021
The ferris wheel operating in Slessor Gardens offering views of the waterfront development.
Dundee waterfront 2021
Slessor Gardens progress.

Covid-19 caused disruption to the works but things are back on track and going full steam ahead.

The urban beach was officially opened in July 2021.

Still to come is the new Waterfront Place and the highly anticipated Dundee marina.

What will the final result look like?

Dundee Waterfront Plans

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Construction works at Waterfront Place are making good progress on both the active travel hub and the general landscaped and beach areas.”

