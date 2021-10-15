Dundee dance troupe delighted to be performing again after two-year break

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee dance troupe are thrilled to be allowed to perform again after a two-year break.

The Dudhope Multicultural Centre group will perform at the Edinburgh Dusherra Festival on Sunday.

The event has not been held since 2019 due to coronavirus and dancers say they can’t wait to be back.

Shweta Jariwala, leader of the troupe, said: “We have been performing all over Scotland from the past 10 to 15 years.

“It is one of our great passions.

“We are pleased that after two years, the ashram group will be performing again at Edinburgh Dussehra Festival at Calton Hill.

“This is a very special event and performing here is an honour.”

Dance practice at Dudhope Multicultural Centre. The Dusherra festival is organised by the Scottish Indian Arts Forum.

The Dundee troupe has been practising hard in preparation for their return to the dancefloor.

It will only be the adult troupe performing as the festival is only open to vaccinated performers.

Sanskriti Jariwala, a Monifeith High School student who attends the centre, said: “It is a privilege to dance at this event.

“We enjoy ourselves a lot while also dancing and acting professionally at the event.”

She added: “I and the dancers are very excited.

“Although it takes place every year, we always have fun and have a new type of fun each time, due to new dancers that have recently joined our dance group and new people we meet at the event.”

“All of our dancers cannot wait.”