Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee dance troupe delighted to be performing again after two-year break

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 15 2021, 9.20am Updated: October 15 2021, 9.37am
Sanskriti and Anukriti Jariwala.

A Dundee dance troupe are thrilled to be allowed to perform again after a two-year break.

The Dudhope Multicultural Centre group will perform at the Edinburgh Dusherra Festival on Sunday.

The event has not been held since 2019 due to coronavirus and dancers say they can’t wait to be back.

Shweta Jariwala, leader of the troupe, said: “We have been performing all over Scotland from the past 10 to 15 years.

“It is one of our great passions.

“We are pleased that after two years, the ashram group will be performing again at Edinburgh Dussehra Festival at Calton Hill.

“This is a very special event and performing here is an honour.”

Dudhope Multicultural Centre
From left: Swapna Haneesh, Isabelle Colas, Ashley Mathew and Anju Mathew.

Dance practice at Dudhope Multicultural Centre. The Dusherra festival is organised by the Scottish Indian Arts Forum.

The Dundee troupe has been practising hard in preparation for their return to the dancefloor.

It will only be the adult troupe performing as the festival is only open to vaccinated performers.

Dudhope Multicultural Centre
The troupe performing in 2019. From left:  Tanvi Kamat, Sanskriti Jariwala, Sangeeta Govindan, Anukriti Jariwala and Richa Kamat.

Sanskriti Jariwala, a Monifeith High School student who attends the centre, said: “It is a privilege to dance at this event.

“We enjoy ourselves a lot while also dancing and acting professionally at the event.”

Dudhope Multicultural Centre Practice
Dudhope Multicultural Centre troupe practicing their routine. From left to right are Tanvi Kamat, Sanskriti Jariwala, Sangeeta Govindan, Anukriti Jariwala and Richa Kamat.

She added: “I and the dancers are very excited.

“Although it takes place every year, we always have fun and have a new type of fun each time, due to new dancers that have recently joined our dance group and new people we meet at the event.”

“All of our dancers cannot wait.”

‘We were overweight – but we were loved and happy’: Dundee woman breaks silence on tragic ‘fat family’ legacy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier