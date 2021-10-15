Security camera theft from Dundee home sparks police appeal By Matteo Bell October 15 2021, 11.13am Updated: October 15 2021, 11.13am Police are appealing for information. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for information after garden furniture and security cameras were stolen from a property in Dundee. The theft, which took place on Dickson Avenue in Menzieshill between 8.50am and 9.30am on Tuesday, resulted in nine pieces of garden furniture and two security cameras being stolen. The pieces of furniture have since been recovered, however officers are still hunting for the security cameras and those responsible for taking them. They are keen to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time. He is described as white and 5ft8 and was wearing a black hooded top with a hi-vis vest and dark bottoms. Police are asking that anyone with information call 101, quoting incident number 0675 on Tuesday October 5. Aerial images show a year of progress at Dundee Waterfront Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee garage could face months of closure after ‘ram raid’ theft Stolen vehicles linked to Dundee and Angus crime spree Police warn Dundee and Fife drivers after 119 high-value car thefts across eastern Scotland Honda drivers in Angus warned after spate of catalytic converter thefts