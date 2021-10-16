YEAABA stalwart honoured as Commander of Order of St John

An error occurred. Please try again.

“I hope to still swim in the Tay when I’m 100!”

These are the words of Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing (YEAABA) life member Janet Wilson.

For nearly 40 years, Janet has been dooking in the Tay with the Broughty Ferry club, regularly travelling hundreds of miles from her home in Yorkshire.

Janet, 68, was first introduced to the club when she was looking for some wild swimming experiences before taking on the 21-mile English Channel crossing.

Genuine friendship

After taking part in some events with the group, she fell in love with how friendly and welcoming they were, saying they had showed her “genuine friendship”.

And while Janet still swims as often as she can with YEAABA, she also helps other members in the group by taking care of the first aid.

“I first came to do a Tay swim in 1984,” she explained.

“I was looking for sea swimming experience before attempting the English Channel, and it has become addictive ever since then!

“I’m a past president of the British Long Distance Swimming Association, but have always liked coming to Scotland the best.

“The Tay swims are particularly appealing to me as many of them go with the tide. That means that a slow swimmer like me looks like a fast one.”

She continued: “The other thing that attracts me to Broughty Ferry is the genuine friendship and hospitality shown by all the local club members and officials.

“They have always found me boat crew and looked after me whenever I enter swims.

“They made me a life member in 2012 and I often tell my family that I intend to make full use of that, and still be able to swim in the Tay when I am 100!”

Wild Swimming

YAABA was founded in 1884 in Broughty Ferry and hosts a variety of open-water swim events.

They are most well known for hosting the New Year’s Day dook in Broughty Ferry every year, with the first official event being held in 1891.

Janet, who tries to take part in the dook every year, has now been invested as a Commander of the Order of St John for her outstanding service as both a first aid volunteer and trainer for the past 57 years.

In addition, Janet received her local hospital’s Volunteer of the Year for all her hard work.

Janet was humbled by the experience, saying: “Of course I was pleased that my work had been recognised, but I am not an excitable person.

“So on hearing about the nomination, and on the day of the Investiture my thoughts were about the enormously privileged position I hold as a Commander of the Order of St John.

“St John has been part of my life for 57 years, so to be part of the ancient Order that created today’s organisation is a humbling experience.”

Joyce McIntosh, life president of YAABA, added: “We are so proud that she is part of us here in Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association.

“Janet’s worth everything she gets – she’s wonderful.”