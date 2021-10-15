Missing man from Dundee traced safe and well as public thanked for help

An error occurred. Please try again.

Members of the public have been thanked for their assistance after a man missing from Dundee was found safe and well.

An appeal has been launched by Tayside Police to help find Adrian Cybulski.

The 33-year-old had been reported missing from the Mid-Craigie area of Dundee.

But in an update on Friday evening, police said the man had been found safe and well.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance, with many sharing the post online as an appeal was launched to trace the man.

A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that missing person Adrian Cybulski, 33yrs of age, missing from the Mid Craigie area of Dundee, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to all that assisted in tracing him.”