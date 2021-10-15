Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee libraries hit by temporary closures due to ongoing staff shortages

By Matteo Bell
October 15 2021, 3.51pm Updated: October 15 2021, 3.51pm
Coldside Community Library.

Libraries across Dundee have seen a spate of last-minute temporary closures this week due to a lack of staff.

A number of libraries in the city have been forced to close their doors on certain days due to staffing shortages which Leisure and Culture say will soon be resolved.

Whitfield Library was shut for a full day on Thursday – and on Wednesday Fintry Library closed three hours early.

Closures due to ‘short term staffing issues’

The Hub Library in Pitkerro Road was also closed on Saturday and Tuesday and it has now been announced that Coldside Community Library and Fintry Community Library will be closed this coming Monday.

Leisure and Culture Dundee said the closures are due to staff shortages, with efforts to resolve the problem ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “We have experienced a number of unexpected short term staffing issues which has meant some libraries closing at short notice on occasion but are expecting to recruit shortly which should resolve these current issues.”

‘I didn’t think she was ready at four’: Increase in kids deferred from starting school across Tayside and Fife

