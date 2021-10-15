Dundee libraries hit by temporary closures due to ongoing staff shortages

An error occurred. Please try again.

Libraries across Dundee have seen a spate of last-minute temporary closures this week due to a lack of staff.

A number of libraries in the city have been forced to close their doors on certain days due to staffing shortages which Leisure and Culture say will soon be resolved.

Whitfield Library was shut for a full day on Thursday – and on Wednesday Fintry Library closed three hours early.

Closures due to ‘short term staffing issues’

The Hub Library in Pitkerro Road was also closed on Saturday and Tuesday and it has now been announced that Coldside Community Library and Fintry Community Library will be closed this coming Monday.

Leisure and Culture Dundee said the closures are due to staff shortages, with efforts to resolve the problem ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “We have experienced a number of unexpected short term staffing issues which has meant some libraries closing at short notice on occasion but are expecting to recruit shortly which should resolve these current issues.”