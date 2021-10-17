Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee author Zoe launches first children’s book at local library

By Emma O'Neill
October 17 2021, 7.43am Updated: October 17 2021, 11.42am
Dundee author Zoe MacDonald launched her first ever book. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

A local author launched her first children’s book at a Halloween-themed party in a Dundee library.

Zoe MacDonald penned the work during maternity leave “to stop myself going nuts”.

The tale, Cathy Cat Meets Wilma Witch, follows the story of Cathy and her quest to become a witch’s sidekick.

Dundee book launch
Kids were invited to hear the tale of Cathy Cat and Wilma Witch. Mhairi Edwards/ DCT Media

Zoe added: “The theme is generally that you shouldn’t give up – if you meet a hurdle you shouldn’t just give up and the first set-back.”

Zoe said she was excited to have held the launch at the Arthurstone Library “to be able to give back.

“During Covid, obviously a lot was taken away from children,” she explained.

“They weren’t able to go to the safe places – libraries are one of the safe places children can go to where it’s free and it was taken away from them.

dundee book launch
It was the first reading kids had had since the start of lockdown. Mhairi Edwards/ DCT Media

“So that’s why I chose to do it in the library, because I want to raise some funds for them.

“I’m giving £1 of every book sold to the library.”

First event since lockdown

It is the first book reading the library has had since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s a real honour to be the first one allowed back in after Covid,” Zoe said.

“I felt like I needed to make a really good job of it. They’ve had to give up a lot and it was nice to be able to give something back to them.”

Kids were invited along to show off their best fancy dress costumes, given trick and treating bags as well as getting to colour in pictures based on Cathy Cat and Wilma Witch.

Dundee book launch
Emily Sievwright, 7, enjoys reading ‘Cassie Cat meets Wilma Witch’. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Zoe said she was pleased by the reaction to her first book, adding: “It was a lot of fun writing it.

“I was encouraged by family, friends and my sons.

“They told me ‘It’s actually not that bad, I’ve seen worse things written’.

“My friend has illustrated it and we’re going to see how we get on with it.”

If you’d like to purchase a copy of Cathy Cat Meets Wilma Witch, you can do so via macdonald.stories@gmail.com.

