Dundee author Zoe launches first children’s book at local library

A local author launched her first children’s book at a Halloween-themed party in a Dundee library.

Zoe MacDonald penned the work during maternity leave “to stop myself going nuts”.

The tale, Cathy Cat Meets Wilma Witch, follows the story of Cathy and her quest to become a witch’s sidekick.

Zoe added: “The theme is generally that you shouldn’t give up – if you meet a hurdle you shouldn’t just give up and the first set-back.”

Zoe said she was excited to have held the launch at the Arthurstone Library “to be able to give back.

“During Covid, obviously a lot was taken away from children,” she explained.

“They weren’t able to go to the safe places – libraries are one of the safe places children can go to where it’s free and it was taken away from them.

“So that’s why I chose to do it in the library, because I want to raise some funds for them.

“I’m giving £1 of every book sold to the library.”

First event since lockdown

It is the first book reading the library has had since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s a real honour to be the first one allowed back in after Covid,” Zoe said.

“I felt like I needed to make a really good job of it. They’ve had to give up a lot and it was nice to be able to give something back to them.”

Kids were invited along to show off their best fancy dress costumes, given trick and treating bags as well as getting to colour in pictures based on Cathy Cat and Wilma Witch.

Zoe said she was pleased by the reaction to her first book, adding: “It was a lot of fun writing it.

“I was encouraged by family, friends and my sons.

“They told me ‘It’s actually not that bad, I’ve seen worse things written’.

“My friend has illustrated it and we’re going to see how we get on with it.”

If you’d like to purchase a copy of Cathy Cat Meets Wilma Witch, you can do so via macdonald.stories@gmail.com.