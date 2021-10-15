Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee man still playing tennis at 90 reveals secret to fitness

By Amie Flett
October 15 2021, 6.27pm Updated: October 15 2021, 9.36pm

A Dundee pensioner who plays tennis twice a week has revealed his secret to staying fit at the age of 90.

Dave Patterson plays every Tuesday and Thursday at David Lloyd in Monifieth.

The pensioner is a member of the ‘Sclaffers’ tennis club and has played with them since the group launched two decades ago.

Dave on the tennis court.

Dave, a retired manager research and development engineer at NCR, a said: “The group started just over 20 years ago and I joined maybe after the first six months.

“Quite a few of the originals are still playing, there are 34 people and almost an equal number of males and females.”

But it is not all about sport for Dave, who says the social side of being a ‘Sclaffer’ is even more important.

Dave enjoys hanging out with the other Sclaffers players after a match.

“The thing is, it’s not just the tennis,” he said.

“The social side is really wonderful. You could be just in the gym, working out, but you never hear peals of laughter whereas here you do.

“There’s good fun on the courts and everyone is trying their best but then afterwards we have a coffee, so the social side is maybe even 60% of the value of being a ‘Sclaffer’.”

Dave Patterson, 90.

Members of the club range from 60 to 90 years old.

There is an eight-year age gap between Dave and the second oldest player in the team.

Dave said: “In the ‘Sclaffers’ they’re all youngsters of 70 and 65.

“I don’t really think I would be played tennis at 90 if it wasn’t for the encouragement  these people give me and the desire to come here, mix among them and just enjoy it.

“They’re a lovely group of people, we’re very lucky.”

What’s the secret?

Dave revealed his secret to health and fitness which allows him to still play sports at the grand age of 90.

He said: “What works for me is I have a vegetarian diet, I eat a lot of chips.

“Some people think that aspirin is the thing to take for your heart, red wine is I think arguably better and it’s much more fun – a vegetarian diet and red wine seems to work for me.

“The encouragement from the rest of ‘sclaffers’, keeps me going.”

People’s Piano

The pensioner is also known for his heart-warming gesture of donating a piano to Dundee railway station in memory of his wife Jean after she died in 2018.

Music lover Jean retired from Dundee Station 25 years ago having spent much of her career working in admin with ScotRail.

The piano was destroyed beyond repair by vandals, however a fundraising appeal launched after the attack raised almost £5,000, allowing for a new one to be installed.

‘He brings out the best in all of us’

Catherine Smith, 73, the weekly organiser of the club, described Dave as “inspirational”.

She said: “Dave is one of our most regular players.

“He is just inspirational, he really is.

“He’s so lively, interested, he’s very good at praising everyone, so I think he brings out the best in all of us.

The ‘Sclaffers’ group after a match. Far left, Dave Patterson, right of centre, Catherine Smith.

“He’s almost like our mascot. He really is a great guy. ”

Catherine took over running the group around 10 years ago.

She said: “It has been a great social get-together.

Group organiser Catherine Smith, 73.

“About 10 years ago I took over and I think we’ve been successful because we’ve never had a committee.

“The health benefits are tremendous – the physical benefits of keeping active and because it’s weight bearing it’s good for osteoporosis, flexibility and strength.

“But I think from our group it’s been very good socially, we meet before hand, have coffee’s when we’re off [the court] and I suppose it’s great for the brain to try and keep the score, that’s probably what we’re least good at with short term memory loss.”

