Police called to two-vehicle crash on Dundee Kingsway

Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Dundee’s Kingsway on Saturday afternoon.

The two cars collided at the Scott Fyffe roundabout at around 1:50pm, with officers attending the scene soon afterwards.

It is unclear if there were any injuries from the car crash on the Kingsway.

Police confirmed that vehicle recovery had been arranged following the collision. The road did not close.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Saturday, 16 October, officers were called to the Kingsway in Dundee, at the Scott Fyffe roundabout, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“Vehicle recovery has been arranged.”