Dundee asked to bring Eden Project site to life with historic local tales

By Alasdair Clark
October 18 2021, 1.16pm Updated: October 18 2021, 2.18pm
The project will transform the old gasworks site in Dundee.

Dundee residents have been asked to share tales from local history to help bring the proposed Eden Project site to life.

The Eden Project is calling on locals to share their personal stories and memories of the waterfront site to help shape it.

Proposals to transform the former Dundee gasworks at East Dock Street were unveiled in May.

The charity wants to bring a visitor attraction similar to its “global garden” in Cornwall, making Dundee its new home in Scotland.

As part of the plans, locals have been asked to share their memories of the site to help inform the project, which will be themed on the Nine Incorporated Trades associated with the city.

The trades will be expressed through “guilds” – Healers, Growers, Navigators, Myth-Makers, Noticers, Alchemists, Celebrators, Menders and “Re-Sourcerors”.

But the guilds will characterised not by specialisms, identified first in the 16th Century, like the existing nine trades, but instead provide alternative ways of perceiving the world in the modern age.

It’s hoped that by sharing their local stories and history, residents will shape what these guilds are and inspire the architectural model of the transformed gasworks site.

CGI impression of the Eden Project site in Dundee
An impression of what the site could look like

Caishlan Sweeney, Eden Project International’s community campaign manager in Dundee, said: “As we start shaping the future of Eden Project Dundee, it’s incredibly exciting to look back to the past for inspiration through authentic connections to the former Dundee gasworks.

“We would love to hear from anyone who has a personal history with the site or has stories of family and friends to share.

Dundee resident’s stories will inform Eden Project

“We have access to some fantastic local archives and we are sure people have some wonderful memories to tell.

“Together, these will help play an integral part in Eden Project Dundee’s development.”

Anyone wishing to share their stories with the Eden Project can contact Caishlan at csweeney@edenproject.com.

It is thought the project could bring some 500 jobs to Dundee, with 200 at the project and around 300 indirectly connected to it.

Estimates also suggest it could boost the local economy, bring in £27 million a year.

Welcoming the proposals in May, city council leader John Alexander said the project would be another jewel in Dundee’s crown.

