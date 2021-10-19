Dundee swimming pools closed for remainder of school holidays

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swimming pools in Dundee will remain closed for the rest of this week due to ongoing lighting issues.

All pools at the Olympia have been out of use since early last week.

Now, Leisure and Culture Dundee has confirmed they will not re-open until the end of this week at the earliest.

Bosses say a clear timescale for reopening cannot be laid out at this point, however contractors have begun work on the broken light fixture.

‘We thank our patrons for their patience’

A Leisure and Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “Due to the ongoing lighting issues at Olympia, there will be no pool availability for the rest of this week.”

The new announcement means that the pools will be closed for the entirety of the school holidays – which are usually an exceptionally busy time for the pools.

The spokesperson added: “Contractors will start the remedial work tomorrow when we will be better placed to put a more accurate time scale on the length of the closure.

“We thank our patrons for their patience and understanding and regular updates will be provided.”