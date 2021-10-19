Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee swimming pools closed for remainder of school holidays

By Matteo Bell
October 19 2021, 8.20am Updated: October 19 2021, 8.21am
The Olympia.

Swimming pools in Dundee will remain closed for the rest of this week due to ongoing lighting issues.

All pools at the Olympia have been out of use since early last week.

Now, Leisure and Culture Dundee has confirmed they will not re-open until the end of this week at the earliest.

The training pool at Olympia.

Bosses say a clear timescale for reopening cannot be laid out at this point, however contractors have begun work on the broken light fixture.

‘We thank our patrons for their patience’

A Leisure and Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “Due to the ongoing lighting issues at Olympia, there will be no pool availability for the rest of this week.”

The new announcement means that the pools will be closed for the entirety of the school holidays – which are usually an exceptionally busy time for the pools.

Pools remain closed.

The spokesperson added: “Contractors will start the remedial work tomorrow when we will be better placed to put a more accurate time scale on the length of the closure.

“We thank our patrons for their patience and understanding and regular updates will be provided.”

