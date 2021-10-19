Council tenants in Dundee could see rent rise by up to £108 per year

An error occurred. Please try again.

Council tenants in Dundee could face a rent rise of up to £108 per year.

People in housing run by Dundee City Council will be consulted on proposals to increase rent payments in the next financial year.

The council’s neighbourhood services committee has laid out three potential changes, with residents being asked to pick which best suits them.

Depending how much rent is currently being paid,

The options are:

1.5% increase with a maximum rise of £1.50 per week

1.75% increase with a maximum rise of £1.75 per week

2% increase with a maximum rise of £2 per week

The largest increase could see some tenants paying £108 more annually – with the average tenant’s rent going up by £82.68.

If the rise is 1%, the highest paying residents will see their rent increase £78 for the year while the average tenant will see a £61.88 rise.

Why the increase?

Renters are being given two months to have their say before a decision is made in January.

Anne Rendall, convener of neighbourhood services, said: “The three options in the report offer tenants a well-balanced choice between services remaining at the same high standard that they enjoy now or giving the council additional resources to spend on energy efficiency and Covid recovery measures.

“For example, this year it has allowed us to help 764 tenants in financial difficulties who might otherwise have lost their homes with hardship payments, averaging almost £600 each.

“The rent increases that were supported during the consultations in previous years have also underpinned the installation of energy saving measures including external wall insulation at just over 5,000 properties in just seven years.”

‘Informed and intelligent dialogue’

The council plan to inform tenants of the benefits of increased rent, with the councillor adding: “Consultation allows our tenants to get a good grasp on how the proposed increases were calculated, and the balance that has to be struck between delivering legal, decent services and giving people in social housing more with higher increases.

“When the consultation asks for tenants to choose which increase they prefer they know why we are suggesting them, what they will get for their money and what wider benefits it will bring to the city.

“I would strongly encourage as many of our tenants as possible to take part and have their voices heard.”

The two-month consultation is to be conducted through a series of community events, with information being provided on the council’s website and social media streams.

Discussions with registered tenants associations will also be held.