Police probe ‘ram-raid’ at Dundee garage after car stolen

By James Simpson
October 20 2021, 3.05pm Updated: October 20 2021, 3.07pm
Halfords Autocentre on Ure Street, Dundee.

Police have launched an investigation after thieves ‘ram-raided’ their way into a Dundee garage.

A white Volkswagen Polo GTI was stolen from Halfords Autocentre on Ure Street between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Halfords Autocentre on Ure Street.

Police Scotland confirmed the stolen vehicle has now been recovered though no arrests have been made.

A spokeswoman for Halfords confirmed they were continuing to assist officers with their inquiries.

Staff were seen moving a damaged gate at the garage on Tuesday afternoon as the premises remained open.

A social media appeal was also launched in the aftermath of the break-in to try and help trace the vehicle.

One man who did not wish to be named said he had seen the appeal for the car and the damage to the premises.

He added: “It said there had been a ram-raid at the business just behind the Whitehall Theatre.

“I walked that way home last night and I saw the damaged gate and staff were moving it.

“There also appeared to be some damage to a door that staff would use to access the garage space.”

Halfords

A Halfords spokeswoman added: “We can confirm there was a break-in at our Dundee branch.

“The safety and security of our customers and colleagues is a priority at Halfords Autocentres.

“We are helping the police with their inquiries and are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Police Scotland confirmed the vehicle has since been recovered but no arrests have been made following the incident.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Officers are carrying out inquiries into the theft of a vehicle during a break-in to a premises in Ure Street, Dundee sometime between 6pm on Monday October 18 and 8am on Tuesday October 19.

“A vehicle has now been recovered in connection with the investigation, no arrests have been made at this time.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 488 of October 19.”

