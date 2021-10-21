Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Squirrelling away: New Scout section for young children to open in Dundee

By Emma O'Neill
October 21 2021, 7.18am Updated: October 21 2021, 8.15am
A new section for four and five year old's will open in Dundee Scouts. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Dundee Scouts are having their first major expansion in 35 years.

Three groups, the 5th Downfield, 7th Stobswell and 20th Coldside Scouts, will be joining together to create a new youth group – the Squirrel Drey.

Grant Stephen, Dundee Scouts district commissioner, said: “It’s the first time they’ve introduced it in Scotland.

Dundee Scouts
The new Squirrels will learn a range of different new skills. Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

“But after a successful pilot in England and Ireland, they’re extending it to include Scotland.

“This one will see four and five-year-old’s able to join Scouts. Previously, kids had to be five and three quarters to join.”

The group will run every Friday night, with occasional Saturday groups, depending on the activities.

“The big thing in Scouting is skills for life,” Grant said.

“Joining the Squirrels encourages young people to start meeting others their own age.

“A lot of it is about letting them understand the community and what they can do to help.”

Learning new skills

Squirrels will be involved in various activities, which will closely follow the early years development programme.

Grant said: “It’s new so it will be a bit of a learning curve.

“They will get the old tying knots, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and baking, all age appropriate obviously.

“But it’s broadly broken into three areas of craft, adventure and skills.

Dundee scouts
Activities will be based around craft, adventure and skills. Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

“And of course they will also earn badges for their work – kids respond better if they’re working towards something like earning badges. It wouldn’t really be Scouts without them.”

To start with, there will just be one Squirrel Drey, with 24 children, to make sure things run smoothly.

Grant added: “The three groups have come together as we didn’t have the facility to offer three different groups, as you’d have to then get leaders and we didn’t want to touch any leaders who were currently taking a group.

“It’s hard enough to get leaders. So we decided that three groups would work together, using the 5th Downfield premises in the hope that as it expands, it will then form into three different Squirrel Dreys.”

Looking for volunteers

Currently, spots have only been offered to siblings of those in Scouting, due to a shortage of volunteers.

“We have issues across the district, trouble with getting volunteers.

“We’re looking to get some more in. A lot of it is to do with Covid, because a lot of groups went online.

Dundee Scouts
Squirrels will be able to earn badges, like all other sections. Kris Miller

“There wasn’t the same interaction and some people drifted away.

“A lot of our younger leaders are university students and of course that was all over the place in the last year.

“So we’ve got two groups that are really struggling and need to get people in there otherwise they’re not going to be viable to run and that’s the last thing we ever need – because it’s the kids who lose out ultimately.”

If you’d like to volunteer with Dundee Scouts, you can register your interest here.

