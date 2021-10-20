Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Therapeutic clowning around to continue brightening the lives of sick Fife children

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 20 2021, 4.47pm Updated: October 20 2021, 5.16pm
Some of the Clowndoctors on a recent visit to see children in Kirkcaldy

A local charity has recently been awarded funding so that it can keep up its incredible work providing laughter for children with special needs.

The Hearts and Minds charity provides help to those in hospital or hospice, or families facing traumatic experiences.

In June, 2021, ExxonMobil workers selected Hearts and Minds as one of their charities to support in 2021.

The organisation said the decision was due to its ambition to support families facing adversity by bringing them joy, laughter and creative engagement through the Clowndoctors programme.

In Summer 2020 during the first Covid-19 lockdown, Clowndoctors delivered virtual visits to families direct to their homes.

The families were service users at Nourish Support Centre, a charity which supports families who have children with additional support needs.

Lucy McGreal, left, and Bec Phipps, right, with one of the youngsters.

Cheryl Proctor, whose son Bailey received help from the Clowndoctors, said: “Bailey had a great time with the Clowndoctors, he was quite apprehensive to begin with but that soon changed.

“They seemed to understand him, and they really interacted with him so well and at his level. It was our first time at Nourish and we had a great time.”

Nourish Support Centre was founded in 2011 by five parents who felt there was a lack of support for Kirkcaldy families who have children with additional support needs.

Hearts and Minds wanted to develop their work further with the Fife charity and help support their families with monthly Clowndoctor sessions.

The generous funding from ExxonMobil workers of £5000 will help part fund these much-needed visits over the next year.

Clowndoctors visiting children in hospital during the height of the pandemic.

Both organisations believe that meaningful human connection is vital for wellbeing, and that this is especially important when we are at our most vulnerable.

Through the art of therapeutic clowning, Hearts and Minds Clowndoctors connect to people’s humanity and transform experiences of adversity and create a safe space for families so they can relax and unwind and enjoy time together.

Many of the children and families that access Nourish have met the Clowndoctors before at hospital or at respite care at hospices and are excited to see them again but this time with their siblings and families.

Lynne Scott, of Nourish, said: “The smiles and laughter that the Clowndoctors bring to the children who use our services is just amazing.

“And its not just the young people who benefit, the whole family gain some quality time together having some fun time away from the day to day challenges they face. “

Clowndoctors in Fife
Therapeutic clowning brings joy to seriously ill children.

Louise Russell from ExxonMobil commented: “These visits will help bring happiness to many local youngsters and their families at a time when it is much needed.”

Rebecca Simpson, CEO at Hearts and Minds said: “We are delighted to be able to support Nourish and their families with a brand-new programme of monthly visits kindly funded by Exxon Mobil.

“These visits will deliver much needed laughter, creativity and imagination to children who are vulnerable, especially in current times.”

