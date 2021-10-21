Temporary Dundee city centre bus lanes may become permanent

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pair of city centre bus lanes, introduced as a temporary measure during the pandemic, could be made permanent.

The bus lanes were introduced at both Meadowside and West Marketgait/Hawkhill to help bus operators recover during the pandemic.

Now the council will decide whether or not to retain the bus lanes and make the traffic restrictions permanent by means of a Traffic Regulation Order.

Permanent traffic restrictions

The introduction of the temporary lanes was initially met with confusion.

Cars, motorbikes, HGVs and taxis were regularly spotted using the Meadowside route before connecting on to Victoria Road.

In May, the council said that taxis should not be using the lanes. However, taxi drivers claimed this created problems with customers.

In some other Scottish cities, such as Glasgow, taxi drivers are allowed to use bus lanes.

If the bus lane is made permanent, taxis will however be allowed to use the lanes and will be exempt from the restrictions.

The move will provide consistency with other bus lanes in the city.

A short diversion route around the Meadowside lane will be required for all other vehicles by way of Bell Street and Victoria Road.

At Hawkhill, all restricted vehicles will be required to use the adjacent northbound traffic lane with no additional diversions required.

‘Deliver benefits’

An existing cycle lane facility will operate adjacent to the Meadowside bus lane.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “These lanes have proved to be successful in giving buses priority at a couple of busy junctions which cover a number of routes to and from the city centre.

“Our experiences during the pandemic have taught us a great deal and it is important that we learn from that and deliver the benefits into the future.”

They were paid for by the Transport Scotland Bus Priority Rapid Deployment Fund.

The council will meet to decide on the matter on Monday October 25.