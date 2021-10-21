Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Temporary Dundee city centre bus lanes may become permanent

By Katy Scott
October 21 2021, 4.45pm Updated: October 21 2021, 4.47pm
The Meadowside bus lane.

A pair of city centre bus lanes, introduced as a temporary measure during the pandemic, could be made permanent.

The bus lanes were introduced at both Meadowside and West Marketgait/Hawkhill to help bus operators recover during the pandemic.

Now the council will decide whether or not to retain the bus lanes and make the traffic restrictions permanent by means of a Traffic Regulation Order.

Permanent traffic restrictions

The introduction of the temporary lanes was initially met with confusion.

Cars, motorbikes, HGVs and taxis were regularly spotted using the Meadowside route before connecting on to Victoria Road.

In May, the council said that taxis should not be using the lanes. However, taxi drivers claimed this created problems with customers.

In some other Scottish cities, such as Glasgow, taxi drivers are allowed to use bus lanes.

bus lanes dundee
Taxis and buses will both be able to use the lanes.

If the bus lane is made permanent, taxis will however be allowed to use the lanes and will be exempt from the restrictions.

The move will provide consistency with other bus lanes in the city.

A short diversion route around the Meadowside lane will be required for all other vehicles by way of Bell Street and Victoria Road.

At Hawkhill, all restricted vehicles will be required to use the adjacent northbound traffic lane with no additional diversions required.

‘Deliver benefits’

An existing cycle lane facility will operate adjacent to the Meadowside bus lane.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “These lanes have proved to be successful in giving buses priority at a couple of busy junctions which cover a number of routes to and from the city centre.

“Our experiences during the pandemic have taught us a great deal and it is important that we learn from that and deliver the benefits into the future.”

They were paid for by the Transport Scotland Bus Priority Rapid Deployment Fund.

The council will meet to decide on the matter on Monday October 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier