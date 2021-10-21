Frustration as Dundee Olympia pool closure threatens swimming competitions

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swim teams have expressed their disappointment after the closure of a Dundee pool left several competitions hanging in the balance.

All pools at the Olympia have been out of use for more than a week due to ongoing lighting issues.

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed on Tuesday that swimming pools in Dundee will remain closed for the rest of this week.

The centre will remain closed for the rest of the school holidays.

Competition cancelled

As a result of the closure, the SASA Midland District body of swim clubs confirmed the cancellation of one competition planned for this weekend.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “Unfortunately due to technical issues the pool at Olympia will be closed for at least the remainder of the week.

“This will mean that the district competition scheduled for this weekend has had to be cancelled.

“We have been looking into alternative pools to host the event but this has been unsuccessful.

“Apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

Several local teams use the pool for training and competitions which are used to gain qualifying times for national events.

David Haig, the head coach at Dundee City Aquatics (DCA), was exasperated on behalf of his team with the last minute cancellation.

He said: “It is extremely frustrating for all involved in swimming in the Dundee and Tayside area.

“We’re finally getting back to normal and really looking forward to our first properly competitive meet in the district this weekend — now cancelled.

‘Why are they bothering?’

“There is an additional meet arranged for the following Friday with Perth city, expected to be cancelled, and another big district meet in three weeks.

“We have received no indication if this may happen.

“DCA swimmers, are badly affected, in particular our performance athletes who have lost all pf their sessions which are Olympia based.

“There are real frustrations in the athletes, with several questioning why they are bothering. I fear for continued involvement from some.”

Perth City Swim Club president Gordon Currie said the closure has affected swimmers throughout Tayside.

He said: “The unexpected closure of Olympia has been yet another blow to the region’s swimming community.

“The timing has been very unfortunate as it has led to the cancellation of the Midland District October Meet this weekend.

“This was one of the first competitions we have had since the Covid shutdowns and young swimmers from all over the area were looking forward to getting back to racing.

‘Serious setback’

“It is an event that can let swimmers gain qualifying times for national events, so it is a serious setback for the district.

“We understand though that the safety of people visiting Olympia is absolutely paramount, so we know why the decision was taken to close it until all the safety checks have been carried out.

“We just hope they will be able to complete the work in the next few days and get up and running again as soon as possible.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed they will not re-open until the end of this week at the earliest.

Bosses said they could not provide a clear timescale for reopening, however contractors have begun working on the lighting issues.