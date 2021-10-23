Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man injured after being struck by a train in North Queensferry

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 23 2021, 4.00pm Updated: October 23 2021, 5.04pm
An incident has taken place at North Queensferry train station.

A man has been injured and taken to hospital after being struck by train in Fife.

The incident happened at North Queensferry Rail Station on Saturday.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this stage.

The incident caused major disruption to rail services.

Both lines were closed just after 2pm and reopened around 3.45pm.

However, Scotrail has warned that services could still be affected.

Man struck by train

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “BTP can confirm that a male has been injured after being struck by a train at North Queensferry Rail Station on Saturday October 23 .

“The incident was reported to police at 2:02pm and is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

“Officers from BTP attended the incident, along with paramedics, who provided treatment at the scene.

“The male was taken to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries .”

All emergency services at the scene

Police, Scottish Ambulance and Scottish Fire and Rescue were all called to the scene at North Queensferry Station around 2.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “SFRS  were involved in assisting all emergency partners at an incident at North Queensferry train station.

“Operational control were notified at 2.25pm and mobilised four appliances to the scene.”

 

The incident forced the cancellation or delay of a significant number of train journeys.

A spokesman for Scotrail said it had arranged for train travellers’ tickets to be accepted on local bus and tram services.

“We have ticket acceptance in place with Stagecoach East. We also now have ticket acceptance in place with Edinburgh Trams.”

Lines reopened

At around 3.45pm, Scotrail updated its information: “Both lines have been reopened and services are able to run; however, some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“We’re working hard to get services back on schedule.”

One eyewitness said: “The fire brigade has arrived in force at North Queensferry.”

