Man injured after being struck by a train in North Queensferry

A man has been injured and taken to hospital after being struck by train in Fife.

The incident happened at North Queensferry Rail Station on Saturday.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this stage.

The incident caused major disruption to rail services.

Both lines were closed just after 2pm and reopened around 3.45pm.

However, Scotrail has warned that services could still be affected.

Man struck by train

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “BTP can confirm that a male has been injured after being struck by a train at North Queensferry Rail Station on Saturday October 23 .

“The incident was reported to police at 2:02pm and is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

“Officers from BTP attended the incident, along with paramedics, who provided treatment at the scene.

“The male was taken to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries .”

All emergency services at the scene

Police, Scottish Ambulance and Scottish Fire and Rescue were all called to the scene at North Queensferry Station around 2.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “SFRS were involved in assisting all emergency partners at an incident at North Queensferry train station.

“Operational control were notified at 2.25pm and mobilised four appliances to the scene.”

The incident forced the cancellation or delay of a significant number of train journeys.

A spokesman for Scotrail said it had arranged for train travellers’ tickets to be accepted on local bus and tram services.

“We have ticket acceptance in place with Stagecoach East. We also now have ticket acceptance in place with Edinburgh Trams.”

Lines reopened

At around 3.45pm, Scotrail updated its information: “Both lines have been reopened and services are able to run; however, some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“We’re working hard to get services back on schedule.”

One eyewitness said: “The fire brigade has arrived in force at North Queensferry.”